Carne asada in Old Town
Old Town restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Cafe Coyote
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Carne Asada Plate
|$21.95
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
|Carne Asada Taco Plate
|$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$14.95
Extra large flour tortilla filled with carne asada and cheeses. Served with guacamole & salsa fresca.