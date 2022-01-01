Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Old Town

Go
Old Town restaurants
Toast

Old Town restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Plate$21.95
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada Taco Plate$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada. Topped with guacamole and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$14.95
Extra large flour tortilla filled with carne asada and cheeses. Served with guacamole & salsa fresca.
More about Cafe Coyote
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila

2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.7 (2485 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$16.45
More about Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Old Town to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mira Mesa

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Banker's Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Scripps Ranch

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (865 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston