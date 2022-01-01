Tacos in Old Town

Home & Away image

 

Home & Away

2222 San Diego ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (850 reviews)
Takeout
TACOS$12.00
Your choice of 12-Hour Smoked Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, or Baja Battered Fried Fish
More about Home & Away
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Make Your Own Taco for Four$60.00
Choice of 2 pints of meat:
Carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, or margarita chicken.
Served with:
1 dozen handmade flour or corn tortillas, salsa fresca, lettuce, and cheese.
Family Meal Includes:
Chips, Salsa (80z), Guacamole (8oz),
1 quart of refried beans,
1 quart of Mexican style rice.
More about Cafe Coyote
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila

2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.7 (2485 reviews)
Takeout
Ala Carte Tacos
Pick 2 Taco Plates$4.05
More about Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila

