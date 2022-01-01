Tacos in Old Town
Old Town restaurants that serve tacos
Home & Away
2222 San Diego ave, San Diego
|TACOS
|$12.00
Your choice of 12-Hour Smoked Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, or Baja Battered Fried Fish
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Make Your Own Taco for Four
|$60.00
Choice of 2 pints of meat:
Carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, or margarita chicken.
Served with:
1 dozen handmade flour or corn tortillas, salsa fresca, lettuce, and cheese.
Family Meal Includes:
Chips, Salsa (80z), Guacamole (8oz),
1 quart of refried beans,
1 quart of Mexican style rice.