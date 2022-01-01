Pacific Beach restaurants you'll love
Pacific Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Pacific Beach restaurants
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Truffle Pasta
|$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
|Margarita Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
|Spicy Salami Pizza
|$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.75
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.50
|1 Biscuit with Gravy
|$2.50
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|The SoCal
|$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
|Brussels n' Duck
|$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
|Acai power bowl
|$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
PIZZA
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Superfood Salad
|$7.50
Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)
|Beyond Meat Italian Sausage
|$13.75
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).
|Pepperoni
|$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH
|$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
|HOUSE SALAD
|$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
|SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Popular items
|Doner Fries
|$14.95
|Spinach Salad
|$9.95
|Skewers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
|KISS
|$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|Popular items
|Tomato Polpette
|$13.00
Beef & pork meatballs,eggplant,basil
|PIZZA DIAVOLA
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Salame Calabrese
|PIZZA MARGHERITA
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EV Olive Oil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
|Whole Order Wings
|$15.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! Whole order is 10 jumbo wings and come they with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|1/2 order Wings
|$8.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! 1/2 orders are 5 wings and come with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Wokou Ramen - PB
3801 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Wokou Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Drunken Noodles
|$16.00
|Black Garlic
|$16.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Californian
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
|Mexicano
|$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
|Cubano
|$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
Swagyu Chop Shop
966 Felspar Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Swagyu Burger
|$18.00
|Nitro Potatoes
|$10.00
|El Swagador
|$25.00
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Our Green Affair
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Popular items
|Shake Your Cauliflower
|$13.25
hearts of palm, roasted broccoli, roasted corn, spicy sweet potatoes, za'atar cauliflower, pumpkin seeds, roasted chickpeas, romaine, UnDressing
|Taco' bout us
|$15.75
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette
|Falafeling in Love
|$15.25
falafel, guacamole, cabbage, carrots, pickled onions, roasted corn, za'atar cauliflower, arugula, tahini cilantro dressing
Square Pizza Co.
4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pontiac 2.0 Pizza
|$24.00
Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese | Cupping Pepperoni on top | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano
|Create your own Gluten Free Pizza
|$18.00
[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC)
Made in house Gluten Free Dough. One Size only 10"x14" - cut into 6 Squares. Base Price is for Sauce, All Natural Wisconsin Mozzarella & Oregano. Select one of the Specialties Combinations or Create your own. Feeds 1-2
|Custom 8 Thin Squares
|$17.00
8 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 2-4
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp
|$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
|Shrimp Ceviche - SM
|$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
|Ahi Taco
|$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
GRILL
Mavericks Beach Club
860 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Impossible Patties, Cheddar, American, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli
|Wings
|$16.00
Buffalo, Five Spice, Lemon Pepper, Bbq, Garlic Parmesan, Atomic (Hot!), Old Bay
|Mahi Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Brown Rice, Red Onion, Tomato, Spring Mix, Honey Teriyaki Glaze, Jalapeno, Served in Spinach Tortilla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Popular items
|ANCIENT GRAIN
|$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
|Vegan Nachos
|$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
|Best Burger In North PB*
|$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
NOODLES
Hot or Not Thai
4965 Cass St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.00
|Pad See Ew
|$12.00
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|7 Wings
|$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|7 Wings
|$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|14 Wings
|$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Waterbar
4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Waterbar Tacos
|$13.95
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$14.75
|Trio Seafood Tostaditas
|$13.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Maui Waui
|$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
|Average Joe
|$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
|Cluck & Squeal
|$18.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
PASTA
Pastiamo
841 Turquoise Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$9.90
Beef and pork meatsauce with a little tomato sauce
|Meatballs
|$5.90
Meatballs in marinara sauce
|Pesto
|$9.90
Basil, pine nuts, garlic, evoo, parmesan cheese and pecorino cheese
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Popular items
|Bacado Burger
|$15.95
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, cheddar, bacon, avocado on a Brioche Bun.
|California Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
|Teriyaki Plate
|$16.50
Teriyaki sauce with sauteed seasonal vegetables, Napa cabbage, macaroni salad and white rice.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|King Deal
|$12.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Biggies Burger
|$6.59
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
|King Burger
|$8.39
King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Fishery
5040 Cass St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
|Half n Half
|$15.00
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger Single
|$9.00
|Sm Fries
|$3.50
FRENCH FRIES
The French Gourmet
960 Turquoise St., San Diego
|Popular items
|9" French Cherry Pie
|$21.00
|Pumpkin 6"
|$10.00
Isabel's
966 Felspar Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken Thighs
|$4.99
1 Pound of Chicken Thighs. Add a Chili Cumin Rub and/or Chipotle Lime Sauce.
