Pacific Beach restaurants you'll love

Toast

Pacific Beach's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
French
Gastropubs
Must-try Pacific Beach restaurants

Flamingo Deck image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Pasta$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
Margarita Pizza$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Spicy Salami Pizza$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
More about Flamingo Deck
The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.75
Belgian Waffle$7.50
1 Biscuit with Gravy$2.50
More about The Menu Restaurant
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The SoCal$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
Brussels n' Duck$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
Acai power bowl$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats image

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Superfood Salad$7.50
Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)
Beyond Meat Italian Sausage$13.75
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).
Pepperoni$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
Iron Pig Alehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
HOUSE SALAD$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Doner Fries$14.95
Spinach Salad$9.95
Skewers
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Benji Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
KISS$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Polpette$13.00
Beef & pork meatballs,eggplant,basil
PIZZA DIAVOLA$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Salame Calabrese
PIZZA MARGHERITA$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EV Olive Oil
More about Scuderie Italia
Bub's at the Beach image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$14.50
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
Whole Order Wings$15.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! Whole order is 10 jumbo wings and come they with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
1/2 order Wings$8.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! 1/2 orders are 5 wings and come with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
More about Bub's at the Beach
Wokou Ramen - PB image

 

Wokou Ramen - PB

3801 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wokou Fried Rice$15.00
Drunken Noodles$16.00
Black Garlic$16.00
More about Wokou Ramen - PB
The Butcher’s Grill House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Californian$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
Mexicano$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
Cubano$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
More about The Butcher’s Grill House
Swagyu Chop Shop image

 

Swagyu Chop Shop

966 Felspar Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Swagyu Burger$18.00
Nitro Potatoes$10.00
El Swagador$25.00
More about Swagyu Chop Shop
Our Green Affair image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shake Your Cauliflower$13.25
hearts of palm, roasted broccoli, roasted corn, spicy sweet potatoes, za'atar cauliflower, pumpkin seeds, roasted chickpeas, romaine, UnDressing
Taco' bout us$15.75
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette
Falafeling in Love$15.25
falafel, guacamole, cabbage, carrots, pickled onions, roasted corn, za'atar cauliflower, arugula, tahini cilantro dressing
More about Our Green Affair
Square Pizza Co. image

 

Square Pizza Co.

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pontiac 2.0 Pizza$24.00
Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese | Cupping Pepperoni on top | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano
Create your own Gluten Free Pizza$18.00
[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC)
Made in house Gluten Free Dough. One Size only 10"x14" - cut into 6 Squares. Base Price is for Sauce, All Natural Wisconsin Mozzarella & Oregano. Select one of the Specialties Combinations or Create your own. Feeds 1-2
Custom 8 Thin Squares$17.00
8 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 2-4
More about Square Pizza Co.
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
Shrimp Ceviche - SM$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
Ahi Taco$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Mavericks Beach Club image

GRILL

Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible Burger$16.00
Impossible Patties, Cheddar, American, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli
Wings$16.00
Buffalo, Five Spice, Lemon Pepper, Bbq, Garlic Parmesan, Atomic (Hot!), Old Bay
Mahi Wrap$15.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Brown Rice, Red Onion, Tomato, Spring Mix, Honey Teriyaki Glaze, Jalapeno, Served in Spinach Tortilla
More about Mavericks Beach Club
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ANCIENT GRAIN$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
Vegan Nachos$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
Best Burger In North PB*$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
More about Second Nature
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.00
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
Pad See Ew$12.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Sandbox Pizza and Wings image

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
7 Wings$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
7 Wings$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
14 Wings$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waterbar Tacos$13.95
Lomi Lomi Salmon$14.75
Trio Seafood Tostaditas$13.95
More about Waterbar
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maui Waui$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
Average Joe$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
Cluck & Squeal$18.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
More about Bare Back Grill
Pastiamo image

PASTA

Pastiamo

841 Turquoise Street, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bolognese$9.90
Beef and pork meatsauce with a little tomato sauce
Meatballs$5.90
Meatballs in marinara sauce
Pesto$9.90
Basil, pine nuts, garlic, evoo, parmesan cheese and pecorino cheese
More about Pastiamo
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacado Burger$15.95
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, cheddar, bacon, avocado on a Brioche Bun.
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
Teriyaki Plate$16.50
Teriyaki sauce with sauteed seasonal vegetables, Napa cabbage, macaroni salad and white rice.
More about Bayside Landing
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
King Deal$12.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
Biggies Burger$6.59
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
King Burger$8.39
King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
The Fishery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Fishery

5040 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
Half n Half$15.00
More about The Fishery
Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tavern Burger Single$9.00
Sm Fries$3.50
More about Tavern at the Beach
The French Gourmet image

FRENCH FRIES

The French Gourmet

960 Turquoise St., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4021 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9" French Cherry Pie$21.00
Pumpkin 6"$10.00
More about The French Gourmet
Isabel's image

 

Isabel's

966 Felspar Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Thighs$4.99
1 Pound of Chicken Thighs. Add a Chili Cumin Rub and/or Chipotle Lime Sauce.
More about Isabel's
Backyard Kitchen & Tap image

 

Backyard Kitchen & Tap

832 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (526 reviews)
Takeout
More about Backyard Kitchen & Tap
The Local Pacific Beach image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Pacific Beach

809 Thomas Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Local Pacific Beach

