Pacific Beach American restaurants you'll love

Go
Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Pacific Beach

Flamingo Deck image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Pasta$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
Margarita Pizza$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Spicy Salami Pizza$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
More about Flamingo Deck
The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.75
Belgian Waffle$7.50
1 Biscuit with Gravy$2.50
More about The Menu Restaurant
Iron Pig Alehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
HOUSE SALAD$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Benji Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
KISS$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ANCIENT GRAIN$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
Vegan Nachos$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
Best Burger In North PB*$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
More about Second Nature
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maui Waui$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
Average Joe$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
Cluck & Squeal$18.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
More about Bare Back Grill
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacado Burger$15.95
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, cheddar, bacon, avocado on a Brioche Bun.
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
Teriyaki Plate$16.50
Teriyaki sauce with sauteed seasonal vegetables, Napa cabbage, macaroni salad and white rice.
More about Bayside Landing
Backyard Kitchen & Tap image

 

Backyard Kitchen & Tap

832 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (526 reviews)
Takeout
More about Backyard Kitchen & Tap
Truckstop image

FRENCH FRIES

Truckstop

4150 Mission Blvd Suite 121, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (872 reviews)
Takeout
More about Truckstop
710 Beach Club image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

710 Beach Club

710 Garnet, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1688 reviews)
Takeout
More about 710 Beach Club
Pacific Beach Ale House image

GRILL

Pacific Beach Ale House

721 Grand Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.7 (2283 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pacific Beach Ale House
Restaurant banner

 

San Diego Sliders Food Truck

909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Slider (3 Piece)$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.
More about San Diego Sliders Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pacific Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Carne Asada

Spaghetti

Sliders

Margherita Pizza

Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Pacific Beach to explore

North Park

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Clairemont

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston