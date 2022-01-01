Pacific Beach American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Pacific Beach
More about Flamingo Deck
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Truffle Pasta
|$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
|Margarita Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
|Spicy Salami Pizza
|$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
More about The Menu Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.75
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.50
|1 Biscuit with Gravy
|$2.50
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH
|$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
|HOUSE SALAD
|$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
|SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
|KISS
|$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
More about Second Nature
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Popular items
|ANCIENT GRAIN
|$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
|Vegan Nachos
|$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
|Best Burger In North PB*
|$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
More about Bare Back Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Maui Waui
|$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
|Average Joe
|$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
|Cluck & Squeal
|$18.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
More about Bayside Landing
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Popular items
|Bacado Burger
|$15.95
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, cheddar, bacon, avocado on a Brioche Bun.
|California Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
|Teriyaki Plate
|$16.50
Teriyaki sauce with sauteed seasonal vegetables, Napa cabbage, macaroni salad and white rice.
More about 710 Beach Club
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
710 Beach Club
710 Garnet, San Diego
More about San Diego Sliders Food Truck
San Diego Sliders Food Truck
909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego
|Popular items
|Classic Slider (3 Piece)
|$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
|Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)
|$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.