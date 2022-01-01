Pacific Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Pacific Beach
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH
|$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
|HOUSE SALAD
|$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
|SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Popular items
|Doner Fries
|$14.95
|Spinach Salad
|$9.95
|Skewers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
|Whole Order Wings
|$15.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! Whole order is 10 jumbo wings and come they with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|1/2 order Wings
|$8.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! 1/2 orders are 5 wings and come with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Wokou Ramen - PB
3801 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Wokou Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Drunken Noodles
|$16.00
|Black Garlic
|$16.00
GRILL
Mavericks Beach Club
860 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Impossible Patties, Cheddar, American, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli
|Wings
|$16.00
Buffalo, Five Spice, Lemon Pepper, Bbq, Garlic Parmesan, Atomic (Hot!), Old Bay
|Mahi Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Brown Rice, Red Onion, Tomato, Spring Mix, Honey Teriyaki Glaze, Jalapeno, Served in Spinach Tortilla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Popular items
|ANCIENT GRAIN
|$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
|Vegan Nachos
|$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
|Best Burger In North PB*
|$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|7 Wings
|$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|7 Wings
|$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|14 Wings
|$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Waterbar
4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Waterbar Tacos
|$13.95
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$14.75
|Trio Seafood Tostaditas
|$13.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Maui Waui
|$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
|Average Joe
|$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
|Cluck & Squeal
|$18.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Popular items
|Bacado Burger
|$15.95
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, cheddar, bacon, avocado on a Brioche Bun.
|California Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
|Teriyaki Plate
|$16.50
Teriyaki sauce with sauteed seasonal vegetables, Napa cabbage, macaroni salad and white rice.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger Single
|$9.00
|Sm Fries
|$3.50
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Pacific Beach
809 Thomas Ave, San Diego
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
710 Beach Club
710 Garnet, San Diego