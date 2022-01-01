Pacific Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Pacific Beach

Iron Pig Alehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
HOUSE SALAD$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Doner Fries$14.95
Spinach Salad$9.95
Skewers
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Bub's at the Beach image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$14.50
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
Whole Order Wings$15.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! Whole order is 10 jumbo wings and come they with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
1/2 order Wings$8.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! 1/2 orders are 5 wings and come with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
More about Bub's at the Beach
Wokou Ramen - PB image

 

Wokou Ramen - PB

3801 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wokou Fried Rice$15.00
Drunken Noodles$16.00
Black Garlic$16.00
More about Wokou Ramen - PB
Mavericks Beach Club image

GRILL

Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible Burger$16.00
Impossible Patties, Cheddar, American, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli
Wings$16.00
Buffalo, Five Spice, Lemon Pepper, Bbq, Garlic Parmesan, Atomic (Hot!), Old Bay
Mahi Wrap$15.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Brown Rice, Red Onion, Tomato, Spring Mix, Honey Teriyaki Glaze, Jalapeno, Served in Spinach Tortilla
More about Mavericks Beach Club
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ANCIENT GRAIN$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
Vegan Nachos$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
Best Burger In North PB*$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
More about Second Nature
Sandbox Pizza and Wings image

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
7 Wings$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
7 Wings$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
14 Wings$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waterbar Tacos$13.95
Lomi Lomi Salmon$14.75
Trio Seafood Tostaditas$13.95
More about Waterbar
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maui Waui$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
Average Joe$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
Cluck & Squeal$18.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
More about Bare Back Grill
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacado Burger$15.95
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, cheddar, bacon, avocado on a Brioche Bun.
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
Teriyaki Plate$16.50
Teriyaki sauce with sauteed seasonal vegetables, Napa cabbage, macaroni salad and white rice.
More about Bayside Landing
Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tavern Burger Single$9.00
Sm Fries$3.50
More about Tavern at the Beach
The Local Pacific Beach image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Pacific Beach

809 Thomas Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Local Pacific Beach
El Prez image

GRILL

El Prez

4190 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (2005 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Prez
710 Beach Club image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

710 Beach Club

710 Garnet, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1688 reviews)
Takeout
More about 710 Beach Club
Restaurant banner

 

El Jefe Taco Shop

3146 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about El Jefe Taco Shop

Map

