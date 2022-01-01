Pacific Beach breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Pacific Beach

The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.75
Belgian Waffle$7.50
1 Biscuit with Gravy$2.50
More about The Menu Restaurant
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The SoCal$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
Brussels n' Duck$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
Acai power bowl$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Benji Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
KISS$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ANCIENT GRAIN$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
Vegan Nachos$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
Best Burger In North PB*$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
More about Second Nature
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waterbar Tacos$13.95
Lomi Lomi Salmon$14.75
Trio Seafood Tostaditas$13.95
More about Waterbar
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maui Waui$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
Average Joe$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
Cluck & Squeal$18.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
More about Bare Back Grill
Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tavern Burger Single$9.00
Sm Fries$3.50
More about Tavern at the Beach
Isabel's image

 

Isabel's

966 Felspar Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Thighs$4.99
1 Pound of Chicken Thighs. Add a Chili Cumin Rub and/or Chipotle Lime Sauce.
More about Isabel's
The Local Pacific Beach image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Pacific Beach

809 Thomas Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Local Pacific Beach
Truckstop image

FRENCH FRIES

Truckstop

4150 Mission Blvd Suite 121, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (872 reviews)
Takeout
More about Truckstop
Pacific Beach Ale House image

GRILL

Pacific Beach Ale House

721 Grand Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.7 (2283 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pacific Beach Ale House
Restaurant banner

 

San Diego Sliders Food Truck

909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Slider (3 Piece)$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.
More about San Diego Sliders Food Truck

