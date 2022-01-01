Pacific Beach breakfast spots you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.75
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.50
|1 Biscuit with Gravy
|$2.50
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|The SoCal
|$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
|Brussels n' Duck
|$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
|Acai power bowl
|$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
|KISS
|$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|ANCIENT GRAIN
|$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
|Vegan Nachos
|$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
|Best Burger In North PB*
|$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Waterbar
4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Waterbar Tacos
|$13.95
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$14.75
|Trio Seafood Tostaditas
|$13.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Maui Waui
|$18.00
100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese
|Average Joe
|$17.00
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
|Cluck & Squeal
|$18.00
Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|Tavern Burger Single
|$9.00
|Sm Fries
|$3.50
Isabel's
966 Felspar Street, San Diego
|Chicken Thighs
|$4.99
1 Pound of Chicken Thighs. Add a Chili Cumin Rub and/or Chipotle Lime Sauce.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Pacific Beach
809 Thomas Ave, San Diego
San Diego Sliders Food Truck
909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego
|Classic Slider (3 Piece)
|$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
|Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)
|$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.