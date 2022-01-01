Pacific Beach burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Pacific Beach
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
|KISS
|$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
More about The Butcher’s Grill House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Californian
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
|Mexicano
|$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
|Cubano
|$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|King Deal
|$12.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Biggies Burger
|$6.59
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
|King Burger
|$8.39
King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.