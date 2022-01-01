Pacific Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

Coconut Shrimp$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
Shrimp Ceviche - SM$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
Ahi Taco$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Pacific Beach

809 Thomas Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (1297 reviews)
GRILL

El Prez

4190 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (2005 reviews)
TACOS

City Tacos

4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
MEXICALI$4.50
grilled arrachera, onions & poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese & mashed potatoes, finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle
CARNE ASADA$4.35
grilled arrachera, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato & house green salsa
PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES$4.25
grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, red onion & tomato over melted oaxaca & cotija cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli (vegan option available)
El Jefe Taco Shop

3146 Mission Blvd, San Diego

