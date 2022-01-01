Pacific Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pacific Beach
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp
|$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
|Shrimp Ceviche - SM
|$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
|Ahi Taco
|$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
More about The Local Pacific Beach
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Pacific Beach
809 Thomas Ave, San Diego
More about City Tacos
TACOS
City Tacos
4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego
|Popular items
|MEXICALI
|$4.50
grilled arrachera, onions & poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese & mashed potatoes, finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle
|CARNE ASADA
|$4.35
grilled arrachera, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato & house green salsa
|PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES
|$4.25
grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, red onion & tomato over melted oaxaca & cotija cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli (vegan option available)