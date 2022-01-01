Pacific Beach pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Pacific Beach

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats image

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Superfood Salad$7.50
Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)
Beyond Meat Italian Sausage$13.75
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).
Pepperoni$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Polpette$13.00
Beef & pork meatballs,eggplant,basil
PIZZA DIAVOLA$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Salame Calabrese
PIZZA MARGHERITA$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EV Olive Oil
Square Pizza Co. image

 

Square Pizza Co.

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pontiac 2.0 Pizza$24.00
Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese | Cupping Pepperoni on top | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano
Create your own Gluten Free Pizza$18.00
[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC)
Made in house Gluten Free Dough. One Size only 10"x14" - cut into 6 Squares. Base Price is for Sauce, All Natural Wisconsin Mozzarella & Oregano. Select one of the Specialties Combinations or Create your own. Feeds 1-2
Custom 8 Thin Squares$17.00
8 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 2-4
Sandbox Pizza and Wings image

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
7 Wings$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
7 Wings$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
14 Wings$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
