Pacific Beach pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Pacific Beach
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
PIZZA
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Superfood Salad
|$7.50
Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)
|Beyond Meat Italian Sausage
|$13.75
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).
|Pepperoni
|$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
More about Scuderie Italia
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|Popular items
|Tomato Polpette
|$13.00
Beef & pork meatballs,eggplant,basil
|PIZZA DIAVOLA
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Salame Calabrese
|PIZZA MARGHERITA
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EV Olive Oil
More about Square Pizza Co.
Square Pizza Co.
4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pontiac 2.0 Pizza
|$24.00
Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese | Cupping Pepperoni on top | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano
|Create your own Gluten Free Pizza
|$18.00
[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC)
Made in house Gluten Free Dough. One Size only 10"x14" - cut into 6 Squares. Base Price is for Sauce, All Natural Wisconsin Mozzarella & Oregano. Select one of the Specialties Combinations or Create your own. Feeds 1-2
|Custom 8 Thin Squares
|$17.00
8 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 2-4
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|7 Wings
|$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|7 Wings
|$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|14 Wings
|$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.