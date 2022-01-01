Chicken sandwiches in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
More about Bub's at the Beach
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Southwestern Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Fresh grilled yard bird with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, LTO, chipotle aioli, and finished with grilled Anaheim chiles. Just a little spice with tons of Southwestern flavor!
More about Second Nature
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Chicken Club Sandwich.
|$13.50
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough.
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripoe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough.
|Chicken Club Sandwich*
|$13.50
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
More about Bayside Landing
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|California Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast, herb aioli, coleslaw, buffalo sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.