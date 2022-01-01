Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.50
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Fresh grilled yard bird with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, LTO, chipotle aioli, and finished with grilled Anaheim chiles. Just a little spice with tons of Southwestern flavor!
More about Bub's at the Beach
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich.$13.50
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough.
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.00
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripoe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough.
Chicken Club Sandwich*$13.50
Bacon, cheddar, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, butter lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, chipotle aioli, sourdough
More about Second Nature
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
Southern Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast, herb aioli, coleslaw, buffalo sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.
More about Bayside Landing
Firehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse

722 Grand Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3453 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
spicy pickle/ jalapeno aioli/ brioche bun/ duck fat fries
More about Firehouse

