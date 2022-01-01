Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Pacific Beach

Go
Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Pacific Beach restaurants that serve chili

Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CUP CHILI$5.50
More about Tavern at the Beach
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Paste
Fresh Thai Chilis
More about Hot or Not Thai
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Dog$6.49
100% All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog on a Grilled Bun Topped with Chili and Cheese. Please select any modifications you would like on your chili dog.
Chili Cup$5.49
Topped with Cheese contains no beans
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Pacific Beach

Fried Rice

Mixed Green Salad

Carne Asada

Curry

Chai Lattes

Tacos

Burritos

French Fries

Map

More near Pacific Beach to explore

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clairemont

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston