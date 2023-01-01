Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Pacific Beach restaurants that serve hummus

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden Pacific Beach

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Hummus$0.50
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden Pacific Beach
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Veggie Plate$9.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Tavern at the Beach image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern at the Beach

1200 Garnet Av, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Veggies$11.00
More about Tavern at the Beach
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus where the Heart is$13.45
homemade hummus, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, quinoa, kale, cilantro tahini dressing
Hummus where the Heart is - Wrap$11.45
homemade hummus, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, quinoa, kale, cilantro tahini dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
More about Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Green Hummus Plate$13.50
House made hummus, pita, cucumber, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, fried chickpeas, olive oil.
More about Second Nature
Bare Back Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie & Hummus Plate$15.00
More about Bare Back Grill
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Fried Chickpea Plate$14.00
Hummus, fried chickpeas, grilled pita, olive pepper relish, pita, and feta, with assorted vegetables
More about Bayside Landing

