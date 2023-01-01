Hummus in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve hummus
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden Pacific Beach
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden Pacific Beach
4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego
|Side Hummus
|$0.50
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Hummus & Veggie Plate
|$9.95
More about Tavern at the Beach
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern at the Beach
1200 Garnet Av, San Diego
|Hummus & Veggies
|$11.00
More about Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Our Green Affair - Pacific Beach
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Hummus where the Heart is
|$13.45
homemade hummus, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, quinoa, kale, cilantro tahini dressing
|Hummus where the Heart is - Wrap
|$11.45
homemade hummus, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, quinoa, kale, cilantro tahini dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
More about Second Nature
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Green Hummus Plate
|$13.50
House made hummus, pita, cucumber, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, fried chickpeas, olive oil.
More about Bare Back Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Veggie & Hummus Plate
|$15.00