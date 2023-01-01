Mahi mahi in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|*Mahi Mahi Salad
|$16.50
Mahi Mahi Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
|*Mahi Mahi Taco
|$6.00
Mahi Mahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
|*Kid's Mahi Fish Salad
|$8.75
Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
TACOS
City Tacos - Pacific Beach
4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego
|MAHI VERACRUZANA
|$4.75
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed tomatoes, olives, garlic, capers, and chives in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli