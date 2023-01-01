Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

*Mahi Mahi Salad$16.50
Mahi Mahi Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers
*Mahi Mahi Taco$6.00
Mahi Mahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
*Kid's Mahi Fish Salad$8.75
Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
TACOS

City Tacos - Pacific Beach

4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
MAHI VERACRUZANA$4.75
spanish inspired grilled mahi filet topped with sautéed tomatoes, olives, garlic, capers, and chives in a white wine fresh herb sauce over a bed of melted asadero cheese and drizzled with a lime aioli
