Pappardelle in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants that serve pappardelle

Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pappardelle$19.50
More about Scuderie Italia
Pappardelle image

PASTA

Pastiamo

841 Turquoise Street, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle
More about Pastiamo

