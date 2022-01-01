Spaghetti in
Pacific Beach
/
San Diego
/
Pacific Beach
/
Spaghetti
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve spaghetti
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Bolognese
$19.00
Pork Ragu, Basil, Parmasean Cheese, Thick Cut Spaghetti
More about Flamingo Deck
Browse other tasty dishes in Pacific Beach
Grilled Chicken
Curry
Nachos
Pappardelle
Sliders
Tacos
Burritos
Fried Rice
More near Pacific Beach to explore
North Park
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Old Town
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Rolando
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Loma Portal
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Clairemont
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston