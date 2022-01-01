Point Loma restaurants you'll love

Point Loma restaurants
Toast

Point Loma's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Point Loma restaurants

Solare Ristorante image

 

Solare Ristorante

2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Solare Tiramisù$8.00
Mascarpone cheese – Lavazza espresso – lady fingers
Risotto Tartufo e Capesante$28.00
Wild scallops, Vialone Nano rice, butter, Grana Padano, foraged Italian black summer truffles
Lasagna Tradizionale al Pepe Nero$21.00
Housemade lasagna baked and crispy, slow braised Bolognese sauce, housemade béchamel, and a Grana Padano fondue
More about Solare Ristorante
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha
A rich blend of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk or milk alternative of choice, topped with chocolate shavings. Fresh whipped cream optional.
Açaí Bowl$10.00
Organic acai topped with organic granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut.
Point Loma$12.50
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on your choice of toast. Served w/ side of fresh fruit and salsa.
More about Jennings House Café
Little Chef image

 

Little Chef

4910 Newport Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Rolls (2pcs)$3.25
Cream Cheese Wonton (6pc)$5.75
Fried Veggie & Pork Dumplings (8pc)$5.95
More about Little Chef
Weapon Ramen LPM image

 

Weapon Ramen LPM

2820 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OG TONKOTSU$16.00
pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, wood ear mushroom, scallion
JAPANESE SWEET POTATO$8.00
yuzu kosho mayo, masago arare, bean sprouts, scallions and nori
PLANT BASED (v)$13.00
soy and mushroom broth, tofu, corn, menma, wood ear mushroom, greens
More about Weapon Ramen LPM
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Cobb$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, Mung Bean Spouts, Fresh Avocado, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Red Onions, Crumbled Gorgonzola, and Mayonnaise.
Seasoned Roast Beef$10.50
Seasoned Roast Beef, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
Turkey Cobb$6.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Gorgonzola, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
POKÉ 1·2·3 image

 

POKÉ 1·2·3

2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KAPUNI - ORDER HERE
Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.
VOLCANO - ORDER HERE
Our VOLCANO norittos are a pure spicy delight...
Premium Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green Onion, Veggie Mix, Garlic Crunch, & Spicy Mayo
OISHI - ORDER HERE
“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ...
Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.
More about POKÉ 1·2·3
The Presley image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Presley

2855 Perry Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (312 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Presley
Wonderland Ocean Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wonderland Ocean Pub

5083 Santa Monica Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wonderland Ocean Pub
Officine Buona Forchetta image

PIZZA

Officine Buona Forchetta

2865 Sims Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
More about Officine Buona Forchetta
La Doña image

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$12.00
Crispy fried pastry dusted in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla cream and a chocolate coffee sauce for dipping.
A La Plancha Tacos$17.75
Served on soft corn tortillas. Blackened and grilled local fish topped with a mango, jicama and habanero salsa.
Beef Birria Quesa Tacos$17.75
Served on corn tortillas with melted cheese. braised beef topped with onions, cilantro, avocado, radishes and microgreens. Served with a side of consomé for dipping.
More about La Doña

