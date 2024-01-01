Fish tacos in Point Loma
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Wonderland Ocean Pub
5083 Santa Monica Ave, San Diego
|Fried Fish Taco
|$8.00
Fried catch of the day with cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, and white sauce on a chargrilled flour tortilla with melted cheese.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$8.00
Grilled catch of the day with cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, and white sauce on a chargrilled our torilla with melted cheese.
La Doña
1852 Bacon Street, San Diego
|PLANCHA FISH TACO PLATE
|$18.00
Blackened and grilled Mahi topped with mango and jicama habanero salsa and microgreens.
|SOLO FRIED FISH TACO
|$8.00
|FRIED FISH TACO PLATE
|$17.00
Beer battered Mahi topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle-lime crema.