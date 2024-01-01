Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Point Loma

Point Loma restaurants
Point Loma restaurants that serve fish tacos

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wonderland Ocean Pub

5083 Santa Monica Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Taco$8.00
Fried catch of the day with cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, and white sauce on a chargrilled flour tortilla with melted cheese.
Grilled Fish Taco$8.00
Grilled catch of the day with cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, and white sauce on a chargrilled our torilla with melted cheese.
La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PLANCHA FISH TACO PLATE$18.00
Blackened and grilled Mahi topped with mango and jicama habanero salsa and microgreens.
SOLO FRIED FISH TACO$8.00
FRIED FISH TACO PLATE$17.00
Beer battered Mahi topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle-lime crema.
