Rancho Bernardo restaurants you'll love

Rancho Bernardo restaurants
Toast

Rancho Bernardo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Rancho Bernardo restaurants

The Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
deep dish "where’s the meat"
​pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
More about The Shop
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.75
12 ounces of crispy battered wild caught
Cod, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Beet Salad$14.75
Red and golden beets, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, over mixed greens.
Add grilled or crispy chicken $5
Maui Chicken$18.75
Charlie’s signature pineapple bowl featuring pineapple chunks, white rice,
and grilled teriyaki chicken.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Crunch$9.95
In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado. Top: Crunch.
Rainbow$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
Lemon$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
More about RB Sushi
Casa Lahori image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Lahori

11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Channay$10.00
Samosa$4.00
Chicken Pakora$8.00
More about Casa Lahori
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe

16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Thank You Berry Matcha$6.45
House-made Strawberry Jam is a Matcha made in Heaven!
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly
#5 The Last Straw$6.15
House-made Strawberry syrup with Jasmine Green Tea.
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly.
#6 Game Set Matcha$6.45
Black Sesame with premium Matcha
pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba and crystal boba
More about Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
Urge American Gastropub image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger
4 oz patty | american cheese | brioche bun
Side Salad$5.00
mixed greens | tomato | onion | cucumber
(dressing on the side, unless otherwise requested)
California Burger
1/2 pound beef patty | cheddar | avocado | fries | lettuce | tomato | red onion | sriracha aioli | brioche bun
More about Urge American Gastropub
Naturally Desi image

 

Naturally Desi

16769 Bernardo Center Dr Suite K10, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Naturally Desi

