Rancho Bernardo American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Rancho Bernardo
More about The Shop
PIZZA • SALADS
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Popular items
|deep dish "where’s the meat"
pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
|deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
|deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.75
12 ounces of crispy battered wild caught
Cod, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
|Beet Salad
|$14.75
Red and golden beets, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, over mixed greens.
Add grilled or crispy chicken $5
|Maui Chicken
|$18.75
Charlie’s signature pineapple bowl featuring pineapple chunks, white rice,
and grilled teriyaki chicken.
More about Urge American Gastropub
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger
4 oz patty | american cheese | brioche bun
|Side Salad
|$5.00
mixed greens | tomato | onion | cucumber
(dressing on the side, unless otherwise requested)
|California Burger
1/2 pound beef patty | cheddar | avocado | fries | lettuce | tomato | red onion | sriracha aioli | brioche bun