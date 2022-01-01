Rancho Bernardo American restaurants you'll love

Rancho Bernardo restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Rancho Bernardo

The Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
deep dish "where’s the meat"
​pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
More about The Shop
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.75
12 ounces of crispy battered wild caught
Cod, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Beet Salad$14.75
Red and golden beets, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, over mixed greens.
Add grilled or crispy chicken $5
Maui Chicken$18.75
Charlie’s signature pineapple bowl featuring pineapple chunks, white rice,
and grilled teriyaki chicken.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Urge American Gastropub image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger
4 oz patty | american cheese | brioche bun
Side Salad$5.00
mixed greens | tomato | onion | cucumber
(dressing on the side, unless otherwise requested)
California Burger
1/2 pound beef patty | cheddar | avocado | fries | lettuce | tomato | red onion | sriracha aioli | brioche bun
More about Urge American Gastropub

