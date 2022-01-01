Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rancho Bernardo

Rancho Bernardo restaurants
Rancho Bernardo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
roasted chicken, bacon, vine ripened tomato, house􏰂made pesto, arugula, mozzarella
+ choice of chips or side salad
More about The Shop
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.75
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted bun.
The Rodeo Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Grilled or crispy chicken breast glazed with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, an onion ring, and mayo on a toasted bun.
Fiesta Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Grilled or crispy chicken, Ortega chile, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and Santé Fe mayo on a toasted bun.
(Charlie’s Favorite)
More about Chicken Charlie's Table

