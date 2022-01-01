Chicken sandwiches in Rancho Bernardo
Rancho Bernardo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Shop
PIZZA • SALADS
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$16.00
roasted chicken, bacon, vine ripened tomato, housemade pesto, arugula, mozzarella
+ choice of chips or side salad
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.75
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted bun.
|The Rodeo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Grilled or crispy chicken breast glazed with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, an onion ring, and mayo on a toasted bun.
|Fiesta Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Grilled or crispy chicken, Ortega chile, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and Santé Fe mayo on a toasted bun.
(Charlie’s Favorite)