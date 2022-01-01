Burritos in Rolando
Rolando restaurants that serve burritos
More about Just Sushi To Go
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Poke Burrito
|$9.25
Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Krab, Cucumber & Seaweed salad, Avocado, Poke sauce
|Poke Burrito
|$9.00
cali krab, spicy tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, masago with house poke sauce
More about Corbin's Q
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Corbin's Q
6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|CQ Burrito
|$15.00
BBQ style California burrito with queso, shredded cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, & your choice of meat
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.00
Eggs / Tots / Bacon / Cheese / Chipotle Crema. Wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Served with a side of House Salsa. Weekends done right.
|SOYRIZO BURRITO
|$9.00
Egg / Soyrizo / Tots / Cheese / Cilantro / Chipotle Crema