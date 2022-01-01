Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rolando

Rolando restaurants
Rolando restaurants that serve burritos

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Poke Burrito$9.25
Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Krab, Cucumber & Seaweed salad, Avocado, Poke sauce
Poke Burrito$9.00
cali krab, spicy tuna, salmon, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, masago with house poke sauce
More about Just Sushi To Go
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Corbin's Q

6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1984 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CQ Burrito$15.00
BBQ style California burrito with queso, shredded cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, & your choice of meat
More about Corbin's Q
BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
Eggs / Tots / Bacon / Cheese / Chipotle Crema. Wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Served with a side of House Salsa. Weekends done right.
SOYRIZO BURRITO$9.00
Egg / Soyrizo / Tots / Cheese / Cilantro / Chipotle Crema
More about Scrimshaw Coffee

