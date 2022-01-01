Fried rice in Rolando
Rolando restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Tajima Ramen-College Heights
Tajima Ramen-College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$9.00
Grilled Tofu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chives, Sesame Seeds, grilled Baby Bok Chow, and Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Chicken Chashu Fried Rice
|$10.00
Chicken Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.
|Pork Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pork Chashu, Rice, Egg, Mixed Veggies, Sesame Seeds, and grilled Baby Bok Choy with Fried Chili Oil on the side.