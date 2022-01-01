Scripps Ranch sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Scripps Ranch
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
|Smokey Tom
|$10.50
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
|All Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
|Nutmeg Scramble
|$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
|Capri
|$11.00
Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
|Coconut Chicken Strips
|$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
|Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //