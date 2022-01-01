Cake in Scripps Ranch
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve cake
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Confetti Cake
Confetti cake with swiss buttercream
|Mini Carrot Cake
|$5.00
|Coconut Rum Cake GF/V
|$6.00
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Carrot Bundt Cake
|$6.00
|Coconut Rum Cake (GF/V)
|$6.50
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Vegan Cashew "No-Cheese" Cake
|$6.00
Our vegan and gluten-free cashew based "no-cheese" cake, nut/oat crust, topped with seasonal fruits.
// Nuts //
|Cassava Coconut Cake
|$4.00
Gluten Free sticky cake made with grated whole cassava and coconut
