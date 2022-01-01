Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chilaquiles in
Scripps Ranch
/
San Diego
/
Scripps Ranch
/
Chilaquiles
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles
$15.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Sabre Springs
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
Avg 4
(1318 reviews)
Chilaquiles
$15.00
More about Nutmeg Sabre Springs
Browse other tasty dishes in Scripps Ranch
Chopped Salad
Quesadillas
Muffins
Home Fries
Chocolate Croissants
Carrot Cake
Burritos
Chai Lattes
More near Scripps Ranch to explore
Carmel Valley
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
University Heights
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Town
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Clairemont
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Loma Portal
Avg 3.4
(6 restaurants)
Grantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Golden Hill
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston