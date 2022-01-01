Cookies in Scripps Ranch
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve cookies
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie
|$2.25
|Specialty Sugar Cookie
|$2.50
|Small Cookies 2 for $3
|$3.00
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.50
|Cookies 2 For 3
|$3.00
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Ricciarelli Almond Cookie
|$3.00
Enclave Twist on an Italian Classic....Delicious Chewy Gluten-free Almond Cookie
// Nuts - Eggs //
|Bittersweet Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Enclave Chocolate chip cookie.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
|Gluten-Free Chocolate Walnut Brownie Cookie
|$5.00
Gluten-Free house made walnut chocolate brownie cookie.
// Nuts - Eggs //