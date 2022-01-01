Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Scripps Ranch

Go
Scripps Ranch restaurants
Toast

Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve cookies

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie$2.25
Specialty Sugar Cookie$2.50
Small Cookies 2 for $3$3.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.50
Cookies 2 For 3$3.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricciarelli Almond Cookie$3.00
Enclave Twist on an Italian Classic....Delicious Chewy Gluten-free Almond Cookie
// Nuts - Eggs //
Bittersweet Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Enclave Chocolate chip cookie.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
Gluten-Free Chocolate Walnut Brownie Cookie$5.00
Gluten-Free house made walnut chocolate brownie cookie.
// Nuts - Eggs //
More about Enclave Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Scripps Ranch

Muffins

Croissants

Cappuccino

Chai Lattes

Hot Chocolate

Rum Cake

Home Fries

Burritos

Map

More near Scripps Ranch to explore

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

University Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Banker's Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clairemont

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Golden Hill

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston