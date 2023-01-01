Omelettes in Scripps Ranch

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carnivore Omelette$17.00
Red onions, bacon, ham, sausage and 3-cheese blend, folded into a 3-egg omelet. Home made herbed hollandaise. Served with fruit & toast.
Add home fries $1.5, Add Avocado $2
Farmhouse Omelette$15.00
Roasted chicken breast, organic arugula & bell peppers in a 3-egg omelet. Melted cheese. House made basil cream sauce. Served with fruit & toast.
Add home fries $1.5 Add avocado $2
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Sabre Springs

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnivore Omelette$17.00
Red onions, bacon, ham, sausage and 3-cheese blend, folded into a 3-egg omelet. Home made herbed hollandaise. Served with fruit & toast.
Add home fries $1.5, Add Avocado $2
Farmhouse Omelette$15.00
Roasted chicken breast, organic arugula & bell peppers in a 3-egg omelet. Melted cheese. House made basil cream sauce. Served with fruit & toast.
Add home fries $1.5 Add avocado $2
