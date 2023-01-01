Omelettes in Scripps Ranch
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve omelettes
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Carnivore Omelette
|$17.00
Red onions, bacon, ham, sausage and 3-cheese blend, folded into a 3-egg omelet. Home made herbed hollandaise. Served with fruit & toast.
Add home fries $1.5, Add Avocado $2
|Farmhouse Omelette
|$15.00
Roasted chicken breast, organic arugula & bell peppers in a 3-egg omelet. Melted cheese. House made basil cream sauce. Served with fruit & toast.
Add home fries $1.5 Add avocado $2
Nutmeg Sabre Springs
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
