Pancakes in Scripps Ranch
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Pancakes
|$16.50
Buttermilk batter, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, powdered sugar.
Choose your style:
-Snickerdoodle with whipped cream
-Chocolate chips with ganache
-Blueberries and whipped cream
Add 2 eggs $3 Add Bacon $3
|Single Pancake
|$3.50
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
More about Nutmeg Sabre Springs
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Sabre Springs
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Pancakes
|$16.50
Buttermilk batter, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, powdered sugar.
Choose your style:
-Snickerdoodle with whipped cream
-Chocolate chips with ganache
-Blueberries and whipped cream
Add 2 eggs $3 Add Bacon $3
|Single Pancake (Powder Sugar & Syrup)
|$4.50
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.