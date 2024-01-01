Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Scripps Ranch

Scripps Ranch restaurants
Scripps Ranch restaurants that serve pancakes

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes$16.50
Buttermilk batter, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, powdered sugar.
Choose your style:
-Snickerdoodle with whipped cream
-Chocolate chips with ganache
-Blueberries and whipped cream
Add 2 eggs $3 Add Bacon $3
Single Pancake$3.50
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Sabre Springs

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes$16.50
Buttermilk batter, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, powdered sugar.
Choose your style:
-Snickerdoodle with whipped cream
-Chocolate chips with ganache
-Blueberries and whipped cream
Add 2 eggs $3 Add Bacon $3
Single Pancake (Powder Sugar & Syrup)$4.50
A single pancake, made entirely from scratch. Weekly toppings and filling optional.
More about Nutmeg Sabre Springs

