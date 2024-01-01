Paninis in Scripps Ranch
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Loaded Italian Panini
|$15.00
Salami, pepperoni, ham, artichoke cream, smoked gouda, pepperoncini, red onion on olive bread.
|Carnitas Breakfast Sandwich
|$14.50
Slow-braised pork shoulder, organic red onions & organic spinach in local scrambled eggs with our three cheese blend. In a panini roll.
|A.M. Panini
|$14.00
Local eggs scrambled with nitrate-free ham & organic green onions. Sharp white cheddar cheese. Side of fruit
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Sabre Springs
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Cheryl's Panini
|$12.00
|Loaded Italian Panini
|$15.00
Salami, pepperoni, ham, artichoke cream, smoked gouda, pepperoncini, red onion on olive bread.
|Carnitas Breakfast Panini
|$13.00
Slow-braised pork shoulder, organic red onions & organic spinach in local scrambled eggs with our three cheese blend. In a panini roll.