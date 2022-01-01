Sorrento Valley restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Deli Buzz
6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego
|Popular items
|#2 California Chicken Club
|$11.95
Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss Cheese
|#10 Cold Albacore Tuna
|$10.95
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
|#1 Meatball Sub
|$10.95
Toasted French Roll with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|Falafel Salad
|$11.95
Lemon Vinaigrette, Hummus, Schug, Tehina Beets, Quinoa, and Pickled Red Onions
|Shawarma Cauliflower Wrap
|$10.95
Saffron Rice, Hummus, Schug, Israeli Salad, Pickled Red Onions, and Duqqa
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$12.95
Garlic Sauce, Hummus, Israeli Salad, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, and Fried Chickpeas
Whisknladle Hospitality
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|GH Wings
|$16.50
choice of: naked | house hot | kung pao | bbq | golden mustard
|GH Flyin Hawaiian Pizza
|$16.95
tomato sauce, fontina, nueske's ham, pineapple, red onion, jalapeno, chili oil
|GH Fish Tacos
|$16.50
mango slaw, radish, cilantro, avocado, baja crema