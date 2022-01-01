Sorrento Valley restaurants you'll love

Toast

Sorrento Valley's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Must-try Sorrento Valley restaurants

The Deli Buzz image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Deli Buzz

6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#2 California Chicken Club$11.95
Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss Cheese
#10 Cold Albacore Tuna$10.95
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
#1 Meatball Sub$10.95
Toasted French Roll with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese
More about The Deli Buzz
Whisknladle Hospitality image

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Salad$11.95
Lemon Vinaigrette, Hummus, Schug, Tehina Beets, Quinoa, and Pickled Red Onions
Shawarma Cauliflower Wrap$10.95
Saffron Rice, Hummus, Schug, Israeli Salad, Pickled Red Onions, and Duqqa
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$12.95
Garlic Sauce, Hummus, Israeli Salad, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, and Fried Chickpeas
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Whisknladle Hospitality image

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GH Wings$16.50
choice of: naked | house hot | kung pao | bbq | golden mustard
GH Flyin Hawaiian Pizza$16.95
tomato sauce, fontina, nueske's ham, pineapple, red onion, jalapeno, chili oil
GH Fish Tacos$16.50
mango slaw, radish, cilantro, avocado, baja crema
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Madras Cafe image

 

Madras Cafe

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chef's Special Dosa$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.00
More about Madras Cafe
