Cheeseburgers in Sorrento Valley

Sorrento Valley restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Park Commons

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

Classic Cheeseburger COMBO$16.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & Special Sauce. Comes with Choice of Fries or Salad and a Fountain Drink.
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Special Sauce
Double Cheeseburger COMBO$18.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Special Sauce. Comes with Choice of Fries or Salad and a Fountain Drink.
More about Park Commons
Gravity Heights

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

Kids Cheeseburger$11.00
comes with choice of fries or veggies
More about Gravity Heights

