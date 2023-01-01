Chicken salad in Sorrento Valley
Sorrento Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Park Commons
Park Commons
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|BD Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Red Cabbage, Kale, Tangerine, Cucumber, Carrot, Herbs, Cashews, Crispy Shallots, and Ginger Dressing (Allergies: Gluten, Garlic/Bulb)
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$13.95
Garlic Sauce, Hummus, Kale Tabbouleh, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, and Fried Chickpeas
(Kale Tabbouleh contains: Quinoa, Cucumbers, Sumac Onion, Mint, Dill and Parsley)