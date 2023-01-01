Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sorrento Valley

Sorrento Valley restaurants
Sorrento Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad

Park Commons

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

BD Asian Chicken Salad$14.95
Red Cabbage, Kale, Tangerine, Cucumber, Carrot, Herbs, Cashews, Crispy Shallots, and Ginger Dressing (Allergies: Gluten, Garlic/Bulb)
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$13.95
Garlic Sauce, Hummus, Kale Tabbouleh, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, and Fried Chickpeas
(Kale Tabbouleh contains: Quinoa, Cucumbers, Sumac Onion, Mint, Dill and Parsley)
Gravity Heights

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

GH Asian Chicken Salad$17.50
spring mix, crispy wontons, cabbage, black vinaigrette, peanut, togarashi
