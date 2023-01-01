Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Naan in
Sorrento Valley
/
San Diego
/
Sorrento Valley
/
Naan
Sorrento Valley restaurants that serve naan
Park Commons
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
No reviews yet
Garlic Cilantro Naan
$2.50
Garlic Cilantro Naan
Side of Naan
$1.50
More about Park Commons
Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego
Avg 4.5
(382 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$4.99
More about Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
