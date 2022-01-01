University City restaurants you'll love
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Tom Ka Soup (Cup)
Thai coconut soup with galangal, lemongrass, lime leaves and mushroom
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Pad See Ew
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli
|Yellow Curry
Mild and velvety texture with potato, carrot, and onion
|Panang Curry
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Queenstown Bistro
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$22.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy,
celery, onions, puff pastry
|Soup & Sammie
|$17.00
tomato basil soup, pine nuts, grilled cheese with tomato, avocado
|Salad & Quiche
|$16.00
mushroom-mozzarella quiche, strawberry spinach salad