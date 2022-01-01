University City restaurants you'll love

University City restaurants
Toast

University City's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Must-try University City restaurants

Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Ka Soup (Cup)
Thai coconut soup with galangal, lemongrass, lime leaves and mushroom
Green Curry$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
Yellow Curry$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion and green onion in coconut milk
More about Aaharn at University City
Star Anise Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad See Ew
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli
Yellow Curry
Mild and velvety texture with potato, carrot, and onion
Panang Curry
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Queenstown Bistro image

 

Queenstown Bistro

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy,
celery, onions, puff pastry
Soup & Sammie$17.00
tomato basil soup, pine nuts, grilled cheese with tomato, avocado
Salad & Quiche$16.00
mushroom-mozzarella quiche, strawberry spinach salad
More about Queenstown Bistro
0050 - San Diego (UTC) image

 

0050 - San Diego (UTC)

4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0050 - San Diego (UTC)

