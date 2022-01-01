Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in University City

University City restaurants
Toast

University City restaurants that serve chicken satay

Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken in mixed of Thai spices, Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
More about Aaharn at University City
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay (4)$10.95
Grilled marinated chicken tender or skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Chicken Satay Salad$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken tender on bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber topped with peanut dressing
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine

