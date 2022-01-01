Chili in University City
University City restaurants that serve chili
More about Aaharn at University City
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Chili Gyoza
|$10.00
Steamed dumpling wrapped with cabbage and chicken,
served with black sweet soy sauce and chili paste
|Chili Fish
|$19.00
Crispy fillet fish, peas, carrots, red bell peppers and green onions with spicy Thai chili sauce with extra moist and flavorful