Fried rice in University City

University City restaurants
University City restaurants that serve fried rice

Aaharn at University City image

 

AA-HARN @ University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

Spicy Fried Rice$11.00
Select an option: Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Beef, Mock Duck, Shrimp, Seafood, Duck Jasmine rice stir-fried with onion, garlic, egg, carrot, baby corn, green bean, bell pepper and basil
Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice$17.50
Southern Thai curry fried rice with pineapple, peas, carrots, chicken, shrimps and egg. Topping with fried shallots and fried vermicelli
Siamese Fried Rice$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
Star Anise Thai Cuisine image

 

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Pad Thai$0.00
Pan-fried thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, tofu, chinese chives, and crush peanut
Pad See Ew$0.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli
Panang Curry$0.00
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
