Fried rice in University City
University City restaurants that serve fried rice
More about AA-HARN @ University City
AA-HARN @ University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Spicy Fried Rice
|$11.00
Select an option: Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Beef, Mock Duck, Shrimp, Seafood, Duck Jasmine rice stir-fried with onion, garlic, egg, carrot, baby corn, green bean, bell pepper and basil
|Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.50
Southern Thai curry fried rice with pineapple, peas, carrots, chicken, shrimps and egg. Topping with fried shallots and fried vermicelli
|Siamese Fried Rice
|$11.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, egg, broccoli, tomato, onion and cucumber
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Pad Thai
|$0.00
Pan-fried thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, tofu, chinese chives, and crush peanut
|Pad See Ew
|$0.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli
|Panang Curry
|$0.00
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)