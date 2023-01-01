Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango sticky rice in
University City
/
San Diego
/
University City
/
Mango Sticky Rice
University City restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
AA-HARN @ University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
No reviews yet
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
$8.95
More about AA-HARN @ University City
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
Avg 4.5
(632 reviews)
Mango Sticky Rice
$11.95
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in University City
Chicken Satay
Calamari
Sticky Rice
Cake
Fried Rice
Pad See
Papaya Salad
Crab Fried Rice
More near University City to explore
Pacific Beach
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Kensington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Golden Hill
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(89 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1198 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(37 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1802 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston