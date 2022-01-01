Yellow curry in
University City
/
San Diego
/
University City
/
Yellow Curry
University City restaurants that serve yellow curry
NOODLES
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
Avg 4.5
(632 reviews)
Yellow Curry
Mild and velvety texture with potato, carrot, and onion
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in University City
Fried Rice
Curry
Pad Thai
Pad See
More near University City to explore
Pacific Beach
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Kensington
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Golden Hill
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston