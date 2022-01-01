University Heights restaurants you'll love
University Heights's top cuisines
Must-try University Heights restaurants
More about Chicago Not Dogs
Chicago Not Dogs
4332 30th Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$7.00
A basket of our fresh cut fries.
|Corn Dog
|$12.00
Classic corn battered and deep fried Not Dog. Comes with yellow mustard dipping sauce.
|Chicago-Style Not Dog
|$12.00
Select from the list below if there is something you would not like. Otherwise -- it's coming at you Chicago-Style!
You didn't miss it, we cannot put ketchup on a not dog and call ourselves Chicago. The host may have some ketchup for you.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
|Aussie Meat Pie
|$9.50
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
More about The Swan
The Swan
2933 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.95
Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese and White Sauce.
|Surf N' Turf Burrito
|$14.87
Grilled Shrimp, Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Red Piranha Sauce. *******Due to the increase in the cost of beef we regretfully have to increase our price of the Surf and Turf Burrito by $1.37. We will bring this back down as soon as the cost of beef comes down. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.
|Fish 'N Chips
|$12.90
Beer Battered Pollock, Seasoned Fries and Herbert’s Tartar Sauce. Two Piece or Three Piece.
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Vegan Flat Top Burger
|$16.50
"Cheddar", Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic "Aioli", Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
|Bulgogi Fries
|$15.00
gochujang sauce, wasabi aioli,
sweet soy marinated mushrooms,
furikake, green onions over hot chips
|Fish N Chips
|$18.00
Fried Rockfish, Sweet and Tangy Mustard Slaw, Hot Chips, Tartar Sauce, NZ Ketchup, Lemon
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights
4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hojicha + Salted Cream - Pint
|$12.00
Hojicha from our friends at Mizuba Tea Co., sweet cream, vanilla bean / sea salt. gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
|S'mores - Pint
|$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
|Strawberry Oat Crumble - Pint
|$12.00
A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.