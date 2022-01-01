University Heights restaurants you'll love

University Heights restaurants
University Heights's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Must-try University Heights restaurants

Chicago Not Dogs image

 

Chicago Not Dogs

4332 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$7.00
A basket of our fresh cut fries.
Corn Dog$12.00
Classic corn battered and deep fried Not Dog. Comes with yellow mustard dipping sauce.
Chicago-Style Not Dog$12.00
Select from the list below if there is something you would not like. Otherwise -- it's coming at you Chicago-Style!
You didn't miss it, we cannot put ketchup on a not dog and call ourselves Chicago. The host may have some ketchup for you.
Pop Pie Co. University Heights image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Aussie Meat Pie$9.50
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
The Swan image

 

The Swan

2933 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.95
Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese and White Sauce.
Surf N' Turf Burrito$14.87
Grilled Shrimp, Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Red Piranha Sauce. *******Due to the increase in the cost of beef we regretfully have to increase our price of the Surf and Turf Burrito by $1.37. We will bring this back down as soon as the cost of beef comes down. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.
Fish 'N Chips$12.90
Beer Battered Pollock, Seasoned Fries and Herbert’s Tartar Sauce. Two Piece or Three Piece.
Kairoa Brewing Company image

 

Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Flat Top Burger$16.50
"Cheddar", Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic "Aioli", Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
Bulgogi Fries$15.00
gochujang sauce, wasabi aioli,
sweet soy marinated mushrooms,
furikake, green onions over hot chips
Fish N Chips$18.00
Fried Rockfish, Sweet and Tangy Mustard Slaw, Hot Chips, Tartar Sauce, NZ Ketchup, Lemon
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights image

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hojicha + Salted Cream - Pint$12.00
Hojicha from our friends at Mizuba Tea Co., sweet cream, vanilla bean / sea salt. gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
S'mores - Pint$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Strawberry Oat Crumble - Pint$12.00
A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Restaurant banner

 

Fall Brewing Company

3010 Juniper St. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
