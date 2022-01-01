Cookies in University Heights
University Heights restaurants that serve cookies
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookie
|$3.25
Rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights
4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego
|Milk + Cookies - Pint
|$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.