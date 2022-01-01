Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in University Heights

Go
University Heights restaurants
Toast

University Heights restaurants that serve cookies

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookie$3.25
Rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milk + Cookies - Pint$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

