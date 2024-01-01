Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in University Heights

University Heights restaurants
University Heights restaurants that serve pies

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cream - Slice$7.00
Young coconut meat, coconut milk, topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut shreds, all in our signature all-butter crust. One slice.
Pumpkin Pie - Slice$7.00
Pumpkin custard, crema, brown sugar, sea salt, house fall spices, signature all-butter crust, house-made granola topping featuring pepitas and dried cranberries and a touch of orange zest. One slice
Classic Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Chicken Pie$21.00
Homemade Shortcrust Dough, Filled with Butter Chicken Filling. Served with Cilantro Chimichurri Roasted Vegetables.
Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Citrus.
Dietary Notes: Cannot be made vegan.
More about Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights
Stella Jean's Ice Cream - University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Ice Box Pie (v + gf) - Pint$10.00
Our take on the classic southern Georgia Lemon Ice Box Pie. We steep loads of fresh picked basil into our signature coconut and oat milk base. With the help of candied lemon peel for pop and a cinnamon-nutmeg centric graham cracker crust for texture, this limited edition flavor POPS! For customers looking for something unusual, our ice cream magicians have even noted the slight resemblance in flavor to Tom Kha Gai soup! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream - University Heights

