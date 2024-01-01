Pies in University Heights

Our take on the classic southern Georgia Lemon Ice Box Pie. We steep loads of fresh picked basil into our signature coconut and oat milk base. With the help of candied lemon peel for pop and a cinnamon-nutmeg centric graham cracker crust for texture, this limited edition flavor POPS! For customers looking for something unusual, our ice cream magicians have even noted the slight resemblance in flavor to Tom Kha Gai soup! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

