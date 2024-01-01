Pies in University Heights
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Coconut Cream - Slice
|$7.00
Young coconut meat, coconut milk, topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut shreds, all in our signature all-butter crust. One slice.
|Pumpkin Pie - Slice
|$7.00
Pumpkin custard, crema, brown sugar, sea salt, house fall spices, signature all-butter crust, house-made granola topping featuring pepitas and dried cranberries and a touch of orange zest. One slice
|Classic Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.00
Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Butter Chicken Pie
|$21.00
Homemade Shortcrust Dough, Filled with Butter Chicken Filling. Served with Cilantro Chimichurri Roasted Vegetables.
Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Citrus.
Dietary Notes: Cannot be made vegan.
Stella Jean's Ice Cream - University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Lemon Ice Box Pie (v + gf) - Pint
|$10.00
Our take on the classic southern Georgia Lemon Ice Box Pie. We steep loads of fresh picked basil into our signature coconut and oat milk base. With the help of candied lemon peel for pop and a cinnamon-nutmeg centric graham cracker crust for texture, this limited edition flavor POPS! For customers looking for something unusual, our ice cream magicians have even noted the slight resemblance in flavor to Tom Kha Gai soup! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.