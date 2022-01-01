San Dimas restaurants you'll love
San Dimas's top cuisines
Must-try San Dimas restaurants
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Ocean House Fish Grill
559 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas
|Popular items
|White fish (Swai)
|$11.25
All charbroiled items topped with our Garlic Butter or Cajun Style, garlic rice, kaleslaw & garlic bread included. Upgrade $0.50 for Brown Rice or $1.00 for Riceberry Rice.
|Shrimp Garlic Noodle
|$13.25
Asian noodles with shrimp, shiitake mushrooms and asparagus topped with parmesan cheese.
|Fried Calamari (8 pcs)
|$5.95
Crusted calamari served with homemade cocktail dipping sauce.
RAMEN
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
969 West Arrow Highway, San Dimas
|Popular items
|Creamy Vegan Kick
|$13.49
Vegan Ramen (meat option as well) with a Spicy Creamy Vegan Soup Broth, Topped with Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 3 spiciness.
|Kotsu Deluxe
|$14.29
12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 2 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts, and Soft Boiled Egg.
|Kotsu Kick
|$14.49
Kotsu's Very Mild Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen comes with an extra-kick! This bowl is the regular Tonkotsu bowl with Black Garlic Chili Oil and Spicy Ground Pork. On a scale of 1-10 of spicy (10 is spiciest), this is a 3, so all foodies can enjoy!!!
Himalayan Cafe
133 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$3.25
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic & topped with fresh cilantro.
|Himalayan Mix Grill
|$21.95
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb tikka, kababs & shrimp.
|Chana Masala
|$13.95
Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onions, tamarind, mango powder.W/Cream sauce
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings
125 Village Ct, San Dimas
Stubborn Mule San Dimas
661 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas