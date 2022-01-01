San Dimas restaurants you'll love

San Dimas restaurants
Toast
  • San Dimas

San Dimas's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Indian
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try San Dimas restaurants

Ocean House Fish Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Ocean House Fish Grill

559 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White fish (Swai)$11.25
All charbroiled items topped with our Garlic Butter or Cajun Style, garlic rice, kaleslaw & garlic bread included. Upgrade $0.50 for Brown Rice or $1.00 for Riceberry Rice.
Shrimp Garlic Noodle$13.25
Asian noodles with shrimp, shiitake mushrooms and asparagus topped with parmesan cheese.
Fried Calamari (8 pcs)$5.95
Crusted calamari served with homemade cocktail dipping sauce.
More about Ocean House Fish Grill
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza image

RAMEN

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza

969 West Arrow Highway, San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Vegan Kick$13.49
Vegan Ramen (meat option as well) with a Spicy Creamy Vegan Soup Broth, Topped with Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 3 spiciness.
Kotsu Deluxe$14.29
12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 2 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts, and Soft Boiled Egg.
Kotsu Kick$14.49
Kotsu's Very Mild Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen comes with an extra-kick! This bowl is the regular Tonkotsu bowl with Black Garlic Chili Oil and Spicy Ground Pork. On a scale of 1-10 of spicy (10 is spiciest), this is a 3, so all foodies can enjoy!!!
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
Himalayan Cafe image

 

Himalayan Cafe

133 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas

Avg 4.3 (913 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.25
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic & topped with fresh cilantro.
Himalayan Mix Grill$21.95
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb tikka, kababs & shrimp.
Chana Masala$13.95
Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onions, tamarind, mango powder.W/Cream sauce
More about Himalayan Cafe
Butter Cafe and Bakery image

 

Butter Cafe and Bakery

671 East Bonita Ave #F, San Dimas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Butter Cafe and Bakery
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings image

 

Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings

125 Village Ct, San Dimas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Stubborn Mule San Dimas

661 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stubborn Mule San Dimas
