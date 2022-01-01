Curry in San Dimas
San Dimas restaurants that serve curry
More about Ocean House Fish Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Ocean House Fish Grill
559 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas
|Salmon with Green Curry
|$16.95
Grilled salmon topped with Thai green curry, served with potato salads and riceberry rice.
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
RAMEN
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
969 West Arrow Highway, San Dimas
|Kotsu Curry
|$15.49
Curry flavored Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slice of Pork Chashu, Black Garlic Oil, Chili,spicy pork,and Fried onions . Level 5 Spicy!