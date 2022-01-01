Curry in San Dimas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Ocean House Fish Grill

559 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon with Green Curry$16.95
Grilled salmon topped with Thai green curry, served with potato salads and riceberry rice.
More about Ocean House Fish Grill
Item pic

RAMEN

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza

969 West Arrow Highway, San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Kotsu Curry$15.49
Curry flavored Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slice of Pork Chashu, Black Garlic Oil, Chili,spicy pork,and Fried onions . Level 5 Spicy!
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
Himalayan Cafe image

 

Himalayan Cafe

133 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas

Avg 4.3 (913 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Vegetable Curry$13.95
Assorted seasonal vegetables, cooked with ground spices.
Curry w/Lamb$14.95
CURRY W/LAMB$16.95
More about Himalayan Cafe

