Salmon in San Dimas

San Dimas restaurants
Toast

San Dimas restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Ocean House Fish Grill

559 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$14.95
All charbroiled items topped with our Garlic Butter or Cajun Style, garlic rice, kaleslaw & garlic bread included. Upgrade $1.00 for Brown Rice or $1.50 for Riceberry Rice.
Cajun Grilled Salmon (Taco)$4.25
All taco CANNOT do sauce on the side.
Cajun Grilled Salmon (Taco Combo)$11.25
All taco CANNOT do sauce on the side.
More about Ocean House Fish Grill
Butter Cafe and Bakery image

 

Butter Cafe and Bakery

671 East Bonita Ave #F, San Dimas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon$16.95
Smoked Salmon on a French Baguette w/ Herbed Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Capers & Dill, w/ Choice of Side
Salmon Benedict$16.95
More about Butter Cafe and Bakery
Himalayan Cafe image

 

Himalayan Cafe - San Dimas

133 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas

Avg 4.3 (913 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Salmon$19.95
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Salmon fillet marinated & grilled over glowing charcoal flame.
More about Himalayan Cafe - San Dimas

