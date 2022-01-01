Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in San Dimas

San Dimas restaurants
San Dimas restaurants that serve tacos

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Ocean House Fish Grill

559 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Grilled Swai (Taco Combo)$10.95
All taco CANNOT do sauce on the side.
Cajun Grilled Swai (Taco)$3.95
All taco CANNOT do sauce on the side.
Battered Shrimp (Taco)$3.95
All taco CANNOT do sauce on the side.
More about Ocean House Fish Grill
Butter Cafe and Bakery image

 

Butter Cafe and Bakery

671 East Bonita Ave #F, San Dimas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos$10.95
Egg Tacos, w/ Choice of Meat or Veggies & Potatoes, Queso Fresco, Cheddar, Pico de Gallo & Spicy Cilantro Mojo on Corn Tortillas w/ Choice of Side
Baja Fish Tacos$11.95
Two Corona-Battered Cod Tacos, Topped w/ Chipotle Ranch Slaw
More about Butter Cafe and Bakery

