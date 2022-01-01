Bernal Heights restaurants you'll love
Bernal Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Bernal Heights restaurants
More about Blue Plate
SALADS
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$32.00
fregola, escarole, orange-saffron broth, taggiascha olive tartar
|Blue Plate Meatloaf
|$25.00
mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans
|Fried Chicken
|$26.00
autumn greens, pomegranate, ricotta salata, smoked jalapeno buttermilk
More about Precita Park Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
|Buddha Bowl (Vegan)
|$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
More about Piqueos
Piqueos
830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Aji de Gallina
|$21.00
Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base, served with jasmine rice and egg
|Tequenos
|$13.00
crispy wontons stuffed with oaxaca cheese, avocado, and tamarind sauce
|Lomo Saltado
|$23.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce, and fries
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine
TILAK Indian Cuisine
3501 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken
|$17.00
|Saffron Rice
|$2.60
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.00
More about RakiRaki San Francisco
RakiRaki San Francisco
3282 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Rikimaru Miso
|$16.00
Fermented miso soybean paste mixed with flavored oils, and assortment of spices. Served in our original tonkotsu base and toppings
|Plant Base Ramen
|$16.00
Special vegetable base ramen served with bamboo, wakame seaweed, no-chasiu tofu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sauteed bean sprouts, green onions, and garlic chips
|Crispy Veggie Gyoza
|$10.00
Tofu, edamame, mixed veggies gyoza, lightly crisp served with house ponzu