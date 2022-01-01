Bernal Heights restaurants you'll love

Bernal Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Indian
Ramen
Ramen
Latin American
Must-try Bernal Heights restaurants

Blue Plate image

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Roasted Salmon$32.00
fregola, escarole, orange-saffron broth, taggiascha olive tartar
Blue Plate Meatloaf$25.00
mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans
Fried Chicken$26.00
autumn greens, pomegranate, ricotta salata, smoked jalapeno buttermilk
More about Blue Plate
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
Buddha Bowl (Vegan)$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
More about Precita Park Cafe
Piqueos image

 

Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Aji de Gallina$21.00
Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base, served with jasmine rice and egg
Tequenos$13.00
crispy wontons stuffed with oaxaca cheese, avocado, and tamarind sauce
Lomo Saltado$23.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce, and fries
More about Piqueos
TILAK Indian Cuisine image

 

TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Chicken$17.00
Saffron Rice$2.60
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

RakiRaki San Francisco

3282 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rikimaru Miso$16.00
Fermented miso soybean paste mixed with flavored oils, and assortment of spices. Served in our original tonkotsu base and toppings
Plant Base Ramen$16.00
Special vegetable base ramen served with bamboo, wakame seaweed, no-chasiu tofu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sauteed bean sprouts, green onions, and garlic chips
Crispy Veggie Gyoza$10.00
Tofu, edamame, mixed veggies gyoza, lightly crisp served with house ponzu
More about RakiRaki San Francisco
