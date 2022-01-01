San Francisco American restaurants you'll love

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in San Francisco

Banner pic

 

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, SF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spring Peas$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
Butter Beans$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
More about Good Good Culture Club
PSC Holiday Store image

 

PSC Holiday Store

563 Ruger St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CapaBunga Wine Cap$12.00
2 wine caps, any design.
CapaBunga is a reusable silicone cap that reseals a bottle of wine after you remove the cork. It’s made to resemble the bungs used to seal barrels during wine-making. Once you remove the cork and re-seal the bottle with a CapaBunga®, it is liquid tight and the open bottle can rest on its side or even upside down without leaking.
NEGRONI$54.00
The Botanist Gin, Campari & Sweet Vermouth
Cheese Vault$35.00
The Cheese Vault is a simple and reusable way to store your artisan cheese. Cheese experts agree that the worst possible way to store your cheese is the way we all do it – by wrapping it in plastic wrap. Cheese needs to “breathe” and eliminate excess moisture to maintain its flavor and delay molding just like in a cheese cave. Until now, the only recommended solution for proper cheese storage was to use disposable wrappers or bags.
More about PSC Holiday Store
Etcetera Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Etcetera Wine Bar

795 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Risotto$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
Caprese$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
More about Etcetera Wine Bar
Kitava image

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Plantains$6.00
Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli.
Add Utensils$0.25
Add compostable utensils to your order. ***NOTE: Utensils are only provided upon request***
Sweet Plantain Bowl$11.00
Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (Formerly known as "Cuban Bowl").
More about Kitava
Outerlands image

 

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower Toast$14.00
Hummus, pickled carrot, feta, pea shoots. Vegetarian.
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fried egg, cheddar, aioli, arugula, house levain bun. Vegetarian.
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Cast iron grilled with garlic oil. Vegetarian.
More about Outerlands
Garibaldis on Presidio image

 

Garibaldis on Presidio

347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RISOTTO CROQUETTES$12.00
fontina cheese, tomato coulis
CHOPPED SALAD 2.0$16.00
romaine, chickpeas, crunchy veggies, ricotta salata, pumpkin seeds, red wine~dijon mustard vinaigrette
G SALAD$16.00
mixed greens, seasonal fruit, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Garibaldis on Presidio
Grubstake Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALI CHICKEN SANDO$15.00
grilled chicken breast+ jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough
CHICKEN FINGERS$11.00
finger-lickin’ tenders served with honey mustard
SIDE ONION RINGS$7.00
beer battered
More about Grubstake Diner
RICH TABLE image

 

RICH TABLE

Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sourdough Levain$7.00
Whole Loaf of our Sourdough Levain. *Limited Supplies
Bread & Butter$4.00
Slice of Sourdough Levain with side of House Cultured Butter
Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
More about RICH TABLE
Early to Rise image

SMOKED SALMON

Early to Rise

1098 Jackson St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Greyhound - 16 oz bottle$10.00
Fresh grapefruit juice, vodka, Lo-Fi Gentian amaro and lime.
Our signature cocktail.
Made-to-Order Donut$2.50
Fried to order! Enjoy one of our warm donuts simply rolled in sugar or filled with this weeks "Deluxe" flavor (rotates weekly).
Smoked Salmon (4 oz)$15.00
Our lox are smoked next to an open fire for 36 hours. Made locally by Santa Barbra Smokehouse.
More about Early to Rise
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mission Burger$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
Cottage Pie$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
More about The Liberties
ABV image

HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup

Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Drifter (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
More about ABV
B&J 1/4lb Burger image

 

B&J 1/4lb Burger

6202 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Grits$4.00
Turkey Burger$6.25
Cheese Burger$6.50
More about B&J 1/4lb Burger
The Dark Horse Inn image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Chicken$15.00
House-smoked chicken breast with melted gruyere, roasted peppers, arugula & garlic aioli on a brioche roll.
The Burger$15.00
Grass-fed Angus patty with cheese, lettuce, pickles, pickled onions, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Fried chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce with arugula, pickled onions, and blue cheese dressing on a brioche roll.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Blue Plate image

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Roasted Salmon$32.00
fregola, escarole, orange-saffron broth, taggiascha olive tartar
Blue Plate Meatloaf$25.00
mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans
Fried Chicken$26.00
autumn greens, pomegranate, ricotta salata, smoked jalapeno buttermilk
More about Blue Plate
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
tri-tip sandwich$15.00
Kale + spinach shake$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts$6.00
More about Aracely Cafe
Horsefeather image

 

Horsefeather

528 Divisidero St, Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Tacos$17.00
4 slow braised pork tacos with fresh corn tortillas, house made salsa verde, and red onions.
(GF)
To go Utensils
Please select how many utensils you may need here
To Go Bag?
Please select if you would prefer a to go bag.
More about Horsefeather
Birdsong image

 

Birdsong

1085 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun
Birdbox$35.00
Each Birdbox includes fried chicken, Peruvian cornbread and chocolate chip cookie.
Chicken Pot Pie$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
More about Birdsong
The Cavalier image

FRENCH FRIES

The Cavalier

360n Jessie Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STEAK FRITES$48.00
grilled ribeye, beef fat fries & red wine-porcini jus
MARLOWE BURGER$25.00
caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, horseradish aïoli & fries
BELFIORE BURRATA$21.00
boquerones, prosciutto, pesto & grilled bread
More about The Cavalier
Cultivar SF image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cultivar SF

2379 Chestnut, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Squash and Burrata$17.00
Delicata squash & honey nut squash, granny smith apples, pomegranate arlis, pepitas, balsamic reduction, fried sage, lava salt, olive oil
Truffle Caesar Salad$14.00
Pecorino Romano crouton crumble
Suggested pairing: Chardonnay, Oak Knoll
Pan Roasted Chicken with Morels$26.00
Pan Roasted Chicken with Morels and Mashed Potatoes
More about Cultivar SF
Liholiho Yacht Club image

 

Liholiho Yacht Club

871 Sutter St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
hand pie$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
crispy fish sandwich 12-3 saturday only$20.00
local ling cod katsu, american cheese, neighbor bun, house tartar
"off menu" spam 12-3 saturday only$18.00
heritage pork housemade spam, teriyaki glaze, furikake rice, aioli, pickled japanese cucumbers, scallions, sesame seeds
More about Liholiho Yacht Club
The Snug image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Snug

2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Salad (TO-GO)$14.00
Mixed greens, radish, dried cranberries, Asian pear, goat cheese, pumpkin seed, maple balsamic dressing.
Allergy Alert: Dairy
*Gluten free, Vegetarian*
Steamed Buns (3) TO-GO$15.00
Three steamed buns with braised pork belly, pickled jalapeno, scallions, and hoisin (Cantonese condiment).
Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
Fall Salad TO-GO$14.00
Mixed Greens, Frisee, Sugar Snap Pea, Pea Sprout, Sunflower Seed, Green Goddess.
*GF, Vegan*
More about The Snug
Firefly Restaurant image

SOUPS

Firefly Restaurant

4288 24th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Horseradish Cole Slaw
Order more than you want. Eat it out of the fridge in your underwear at 3am. You're welcome.
Mashed Potatoes
No frills, classic buttery mashed with heaps of gravy on the side.
Biscuit$4.00
Damn fine, they say. Contains gluten. The only thing that contains gluten on the menu. Includes whipped honey butter.
More about Firefly Restaurant
The Morris image

 

The Morris

2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (7608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Half Smoked Duck$76.00
Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables
1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Brussels Sprouts from Iacopi Farms in Half Moon Bay, flash fried and tossed with cabernet vinegar and topped with grated parmesan.
More about The Morris
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
Buddha Bowl (Vegan)$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
More about Precita Park Cafe
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery image

 

1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

1428 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Triple Haight$14.50
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs & two pieces of meat
Stuffed French Toast$15.95
House-made strawberry sweet cream filling topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberries, plantains & crispy cinnamon sugar crepe strips.
1/2 CAESAR Salad$6.95
More about 1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
Wayfare Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Wayfare Tavern

558 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (10621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$15.00
avocado, navel oranges, red radish, green goddess dressing
BURRATA WHIPPED POTATOES$12.00
olive oil, chives
SKUNA BAY SALMON$33.00
toasted faro, Tuscan kale, roasted baby beets, navel orange vinaigrette
More about Wayfare Tavern
Nopa image

FRENCH FRIES

Nopa

560 Divisadero St., San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (9241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Calle 23 "Criollo" Blanco Tequila$110.00
Female owned, small batch, limited edition blanco tequila made solely with Criollo - smaller piña blue agave- which impart a soft citrus forward, herbaceous notes to this smooth clean blanco tequila.
Colonial E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon$90.00
Small batch bourbon blended with care from a few select barrels. Each sip carries significant corn sweetness with notes of butterscotch, tobacco, clove and spice.
Sparkling Pinot Blanc, Crémant d'Alsace, Hubert Meyer, Brut, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France$33.00
More about Nopa
Woodhouse Fish Co image

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lobster Roll$29.00
3oz Maine lobster roll tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted buttered roll
Cup Chowder$8.00
Creamy New England Chowder
2 Piece Fish & Chips$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod with fries, slaw and tartare sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Barrel Head Brewhouse image

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Barrel Head beer-battered chicken breast, house slaw, buffalo sauce, pickled onion, brioche bun, herb fries
Fish & Chips$17.00
Rock Cod, Barrel Head Beer Batter,
Tartar Sauce, Herbed Fries, Cole Slaw
Smoked Wings$12.00
Half Dozen Wings. Served With Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Boho image

 

Boho

3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Appetizer: Beef Tartare$17.00
Old Fashioned$10.00
Appetizer: Tuna Poke Cups$18.00
More about Boho

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Francisco

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Veggie Burgers

Avocado Toast

Tacos

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lower Nob Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Inner Richmond

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

South San Francisco

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston