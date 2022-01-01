San Francisco American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in San Francisco
Good Good Culture Club
3560 18th Street, SF
|Spring Peas
|$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
|Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken
|$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
|Butter Beans
|$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
PSC Holiday Store
563 Ruger St, San Francisco
|CapaBunga Wine Cap
|$12.00
2 wine caps, any design.
CapaBunga is a reusable silicone cap that reseals a bottle of wine after you remove the cork. It’s made to resemble the bungs used to seal barrels during wine-making. Once you remove the cork and re-seal the bottle with a CapaBunga®, it is liquid tight and the open bottle can rest on its side or even upside down without leaking.
|NEGRONI
|$54.00
The Botanist Gin, Campari & Sweet Vermouth
|Cheese Vault
|$35.00
The Cheese Vault is a simple and reusable way to store your artisan cheese. Cheese experts agree that the worst possible way to store your cheese is the way we all do it – by wrapping it in plastic wrap. Cheese needs to “breathe” and eliminate excess moisture to maintain its flavor and delay molding just like in a cheese cave. Until now, the only recommended solution for proper cheese storage was to use disposable wrappers or bags.
Etcetera Wine Bar
795 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Mushroom Risotto
|$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
|Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
|Caprese
|$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Plantains
|$6.00
Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli.
|Add Utensils
|$0.25
Add compostable utensils to your order. ***NOTE: Utensils are only provided upon request***
|Sweet Plantain Bowl
|$11.00
Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (Formerly known as "Cuban Bowl").
Outerlands
4001 Judah St, San Francisco
|Roasted Cauliflower Toast
|$14.00
Hummus, pickled carrot, feta, pea shoots. Vegetarian.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried egg, cheddar, aioli, arugula, house levain bun. Vegetarian.
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Cast iron grilled with garlic oil. Vegetarian.
Garibaldis on Presidio
347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco
|RISOTTO CROQUETTES
|$12.00
fontina cheese, tomato coulis
|CHOPPED SALAD 2.0
|$16.00
romaine, chickpeas, crunchy veggies, ricotta salata, pumpkin seeds, red wine~dijon mustard vinaigrette
|G SALAD
|$16.00
mixed greens, seasonal fruit, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|CALI CHICKEN SANDO
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast+ jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$11.00
finger-lickin’ tenders served with honey mustard
|SIDE ONION RINGS
|$7.00
beer battered
RICH TABLE
Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St, San Francisco
|Sourdough Levain
|$7.00
Whole Loaf of our Sourdough Levain. *Limited Supplies
|Bread & Butter
|$4.00
Slice of Sourdough Levain with side of House Cultured Butter
|Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings
|$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
Early to Rise
1098 Jackson St, San Francisco
|Italian Greyhound - 16 oz bottle
|$10.00
Fresh grapefruit juice, vodka, Lo-Fi Gentian amaro and lime.
Our signature cocktail.
|Made-to-Order Donut
|$2.50
Fried to order! Enjoy one of our warm donuts simply rolled in sugar or filled with this weeks "Deluxe" flavor (rotates weekly).
|Smoked Salmon (4 oz)
|$15.00
Our lox are smoked next to an open fire for 36 hours. Made locally by Santa Barbra Smokehouse.
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|The Mission Burger
|$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
|Cottage Pie
|$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
|Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)
|$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup
—
Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
|Drifter (Bottle of 3+)
|$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
B&J 1/4lb Burger
6202 3rd St, San Francisco
|Side Grits
|$4.00
|Turkey Burger
|$6.25
|Cheese Burger
|$6.50
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Smoked Chicken
|$15.00
House-smoked chicken breast with melted gruyere, roasted peppers, arugula & garlic aioli on a brioche roll.
|The Burger
|$15.00
Grass-fed Angus patty with cheese, lettuce, pickles, pickled onions, and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce with arugula, pickled onions, and blue cheese dressing on a brioche roll.
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$32.00
fregola, escarole, orange-saffron broth, taggiascha olive tartar
|Blue Plate Meatloaf
|$25.00
mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans
|Fried Chicken
|$26.00
autumn greens, pomegranate, ricotta salata, smoked jalapeno buttermilk
Aracely Cafe
401 13th street, San Francisco
|tri-tip sandwich
|$15.00
|Kale + spinach shake
|$6.00
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
Horsefeather
528 Divisidero St, Francisco
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$17.00
4 slow braised pork tacos with fresh corn tortillas, house made salsa verde, and red onions.
(GF)
|To go Utensils
Please select how many utensils you may need here
|To Go Bag?
Please select if you would prefer a to go bag.
Birdsong
1085 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun
|Birdbox
|$35.00
Each Birdbox includes fried chicken, Peruvian cornbread and chocolate chip cookie.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$25.00
Chicken, Bechamel Sauce, Parker House Rolls, Chocolate Chip Cookie.
The Cavalier
360n Jessie Street, San Francisco
|STEAK FRITES
|$48.00
grilled ribeye, beef fat fries & red wine-porcini jus
|MARLOWE BURGER
|$25.00
caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, horseradish aïoli & fries
|BELFIORE BURRATA
|$21.00
boquerones, prosciutto, pesto & grilled bread
Cultivar SF
2379 Chestnut, San Francisco
|Squash and Burrata
|$17.00
Delicata squash & honey nut squash, granny smith apples, pomegranate arlis, pepitas, balsamic reduction, fried sage, lava salt, olive oil
|Truffle Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Pecorino Romano crouton crumble
Suggested pairing: Chardonnay, Oak Knoll
|Pan Roasted Chicken with Morels
|$26.00
Pan Roasted Chicken with Morels and Mashed Potatoes
Liholiho Yacht Club
871 Sutter St, San Francisco
|hand pie
|$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
|crispy fish sandwich 12-3 saturday only
|$20.00
local ling cod katsu, american cheese, neighbor bun, house tartar
|"off menu" spam 12-3 saturday only
|$18.00
heritage pork housemade spam, teriyaki glaze, furikake rice, aioli, pickled japanese cucumbers, scallions, sesame seeds
The Snug
2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Winter Salad (TO-GO)
|$14.00
Mixed greens, radish, dried cranberries, Asian pear, goat cheese, pumpkin seed, maple balsamic dressing.
Allergy Alert: Dairy
*Gluten free, Vegetarian*
|Steamed Buns (3) TO-GO
|$15.00
Three steamed buns with braised pork belly, pickled jalapeno, scallions, and hoisin (Cantonese condiment).
Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
|Fall Salad TO-GO
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Frisee, Sugar Snap Pea, Pea Sprout, Sunflower Seed, Green Goddess.
*GF, Vegan*
Firefly Restaurant
4288 24th St., San Francisco
|Horseradish Cole Slaw
Order more than you want. Eat it out of the fridge in your underwear at 3am. You're welcome.
|Mashed Potatoes
No frills, classic buttery mashed with heaps of gravy on the side.
|Biscuit
|$4.00
Damn fine, they say. Contains gluten. The only thing that contains gluten on the menu. Includes whipped honey butter.
The Morris
2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco
|Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid
|$18.00
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette.
*Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders.
Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items.
There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers.
1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest
2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch.
Easy as pie and better for the planet.
|Half Smoked Duck
|$76.00
Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables
1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Brussels Sprouts from Iacopi Farms in Half Moon Bay, flash fried and tossed with cabernet vinegar and topped with grated parmesan.
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Cheese Burger
|$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
|Buddha Bowl (Vegan)
|$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
1428 Haight St, San Francisco
|Triple Haight
|$14.50
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs & two pieces of meat
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.95
House-made strawberry sweet cream filling topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberries, plantains & crispy cinnamon sugar crepe strips.
|1/2 CAESAR Salad
|$6.95
Wayfare Tavern
558 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$15.00
avocado, navel oranges, red radish, green goddess dressing
|BURRATA WHIPPED POTATOES
|$12.00
olive oil, chives
|SKUNA BAY SALMON
|$33.00
toasted faro, Tuscan kale, roasted baby beets, navel orange vinaigrette
Nopa
560 Divisadero St., San Francisco
|Calle 23 "Criollo" Blanco Tequila
|$110.00
Female owned, small batch, limited edition blanco tequila made solely with Criollo - smaller piña blue agave- which impart a soft citrus forward, herbaceous notes to this smooth clean blanco tequila.
|Colonial E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon
|$90.00
Small batch bourbon blended with care from a few select barrels. Each sip carries significant corn sweetness with notes of butterscotch, tobacco, clove and spice.
|Sparkling Pinot Blanc, Crémant d'Alsace, Hubert Meyer, Brut, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France
|$33.00
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
3oz Maine lobster roll tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted buttered roll
|Cup Chowder
|$8.00
Creamy New England Chowder
|2 Piece Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod with fries, slaw and tartare sauce
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Barrel Head beer-battered chicken breast, house slaw, buffalo sauce, pickled onion, brioche bun, herb fries
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Rock Cod, Barrel Head Beer Batter,
Tartar Sauce, Herbed Fries, Cole Slaw
|Smoked Wings
|$12.00
Half Dozen Wings. Served With Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
