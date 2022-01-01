Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Francisco Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in San Francisco

B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tea Leaf Salad$14.00
Featured on the Food Network-- Our signature dish! Lettuce, red cabbage, crispy garlic, peanut, sesame & sunflower seed, fried lentil, tomato, jalapeno, pickled ginger and fermented tea leaf dressing. With shrimp powder and fish sauce. Vegetarian version available. *NOT available peanut-free. Dressing contains peanut oil.***
Platha Dipper$10.00
Crispy, flaky Burmese layered flatbread with yellow curry dipping sauce.
B Sprouts$10.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake (veg), popped rice and Parmesan. Customer favorite!
More about B Star Bar
E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FIRECRACKER BEEF$28.00
marinated beef, chilies, asparagus, onions, orange zest, sesame
SHRIMP & CHICKEN SIU MAI$18.00
(5pcs) minced shrimp & chicken, ginger soy
INDONESIAN FRIED RICE$20.00
stir fry of gulf shrimp, char siu pork, veggies, egg, chilies (dairy free, gluten free)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Glaze image

 

Glaze

1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate$12.00
Chicken Thigh Plate$11.00
Combo Plate$12.00
More about Glaze
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Papaya Salad$16.95
Shredded green papaya, Thai chili, garlic, cherry tomatoes and crushed peanut with tamarind lime spicy dressing
Vegetable Crispy Rolls$12.95
Cabbage, green bean, vermicelli, onions and carrot in crispy wrapper
served with leafy greens, peanut brittles spicy plum
***Contained peanut
***Vegetarian
Osha Fresh Spring Rolls with Prawns$13.95
Prawns, green leaf, mint and carrot wrapped in fresh rice paper,
sesame served with peanut dipping
***Gluten Free
***Contained shrimp
***Contained peanut
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero
Banner pic

 

The Palace Theater

644 Broadway, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Magic Flight Items - choose 2 cocktails$40.00
Choose your first cocktail.
Choose your second cocktail.
All orders accompanied by sparkling alcohol-infused grape upon arrival, and a low-proof ice cream bite at the end.
Magic Cocktail Flight pricing includes a 20% service charge.
More about The Palace Theater
AsiaSF image

 

AsiaSF

201 9th Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3605 reviews)
More about AsiaSF
Benu image

SEAFOOD

Benu

22 Hawthorne St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (734 reviews)
More about Benu

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Tacos

Cake

Salmon

Veggie Burgers

Egg Sandwiches

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston