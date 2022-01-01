San Francisco Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in San Francisco
More about B Star Bar
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Tea Leaf Salad
|$14.00
Featured on the Food Network-- Our signature dish! Lettuce, red cabbage, crispy garlic, peanut, sesame & sunflower seed, fried lentil, tomato, jalapeno, pickled ginger and fermented tea leaf dressing. With shrimp powder and fish sauce. Vegetarian version available. *NOT available peanut-free. Dressing contains peanut oil.***
|Platha Dipper
|$10.00
Crispy, flaky Burmese layered flatbread with yellow curry dipping sauce.
|B Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake (veg), popped rice and Parmesan. Customer favorite!
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|FIRECRACKER BEEF
|$28.00
marinated beef, chilies, asparagus, onions, orange zest, sesame
|SHRIMP & CHICKEN SIU MAI
|$18.00
(5pcs) minced shrimp & chicken, ginger soy
|INDONESIAN FRIED RICE
|$20.00
stir fry of gulf shrimp, char siu pork, veggies, egg, chilies (dairy free, gluten free)
More about Glaze
Glaze
1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate
|$12.00
|Chicken Thigh Plate
|$11.00
|Combo Plate
|$12.00
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero
Osha Thai - Embarcadero
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Papaya Salad
|$16.95
Shredded green papaya, Thai chili, garlic, cherry tomatoes and crushed peanut with tamarind lime spicy dressing
|Vegetable Crispy Rolls
|$12.95
Cabbage, green bean, vermicelli, onions and carrot in crispy wrapper
served with leafy greens, peanut brittles spicy plum
***Contained peanut
***Vegetarian
|Osha Fresh Spring Rolls with Prawns
|$13.95
Prawns, green leaf, mint and carrot wrapped in fresh rice paper,
sesame served with peanut dipping
***Gluten Free
***Contained shrimp
***Contained peanut
More about The Palace Theater
The Palace Theater
644 Broadway, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Magic Flight Items - choose 2 cocktails
|$40.00
Choose your first cocktail.
Choose your second cocktail.
All orders accompanied by sparkling alcohol-infused grape upon arrival, and a low-proof ice cream bite at the end.
Magic Cocktail Flight pricing includes a 20% service charge.
More about Benu
SEAFOOD
Benu
22 Hawthorne St, San Francisco