San Francisco bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos de papa (V)$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
CEVICHE VERDE$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
BURGER AND FRIES$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Banner pic

 

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, SF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spring Peas$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
Butter Beans$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
More about Good Good Culture Club
The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
Denver$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Sunset Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ELOTE$9.00
TASTY CORN GRILLED MEXICAN STREET STYLE. SMOTHERED IN GARLIC CHILI AIOLI. TOPPED WITH COTIJA, AND LIME.
"A CANTINA FAVORITE"
3 PER ORDER
TORTA
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
More about Sunset Cantina
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The DIY Burger
Basket of Garlic Fries$9.95
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
More about The Willows
PSC Holiday Store image

 

PSC Holiday Store

563 Ruger St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CapaBunga Wine Cap$12.00
2 wine caps, any design.
CapaBunga is a reusable silicone cap that reseals a bottle of wine after you remove the cork. It’s made to resemble the bungs used to seal barrels during wine-making. Once you remove the cork and re-seal the bottle with a CapaBunga®, it is liquid tight and the open bottle can rest on its side or even upside down without leaking.
NEGRONI$54.00
The Botanist Gin, Campari & Sweet Vermouth
Cheese Vault$35.00
The Cheese Vault is a simple and reusable way to store your artisan cheese. Cheese experts agree that the worst possible way to store your cheese is the way we all do it – by wrapping it in plastic wrap. Cheese needs to “breathe” and eliminate excess moisture to maintain its flavor and delay molding just like in a cheese cave. Until now, the only recommended solution for proper cheese storage was to use disposable wrappers or bags.
More about PSC Holiday Store
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salsiccia$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
Spaghetti Pomodoro$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Lorenzo's Pizzeria image

 

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" Lois$24.99
Mozzarella fior di latte, pepperoni, caramelized onions, fresh basil, hot honey
12" Lorenzo's Combo$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, olive, mushroom, onion.
House Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon.
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Underdogs Too image

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *$9.99
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
CHIPS, SALSA, & GUAC *$8.50
Signature house-made chips, pico de gallo, and guacamole
NACHOS *$11.25
Pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
More about Underdogs Too
Etcetera Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Etcetera Wine Bar

795 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Risotto$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
Caprese$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
More about Etcetera Wine Bar
blush! image

 

blush!

476 Castro St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Ravioles$15.00
Olive Mix$9.00
Mixed Board$19.00
More about blush!
L'Ardoise Bistro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES.$10.00
Sautéed tiger Prawn in a parsnip Cream, Wrapped between Two Layers of Thin, delicate Pasta Dough. Light Garlic Dressing and Fresh Mixed Herbs.
COQ AU VIN.$24.00
Classic Bistro Dish. Marinated Chicken in Red Wine, then Braised Slowly for Two Hours. Served with mashed potato and spinach
BLACK ANGUS BEEF FILET MIGNON.$39.00
Greater Omaha Farms, Served with Red Wine Sauce. White Truffle Oil and Pommes Landaises(cooked in Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon.)
Doesn't come with salad.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Outerlands image

 

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower Toast$14.00
Hummus, pickled carrot, feta, pea shoots. Vegetarian.
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fried egg, cheddar, aioli, arugula, house levain bun. Vegetarian.
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Cast iron grilled with garlic oil. Vegetarian.
More about Outerlands
San Francisco Brewing Co. image

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad
The classic
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
Underdogs Tres image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NICK'S WAY CARNITAS *$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
NICK'S WAY BAJA TACO *$7.75
Beer-battered fish in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, salsa roja, & baja sauce (lime salsa)
NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA *$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
More about Underdogs Tres
ROOH image

 

ROOH

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$15.00
Lightly fried Cauliflower heads, citrus sour cream, chili peanut chutney.
*Contains Nuts
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
JACKFRUIT TACOS$16.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with spiced jackfruit, pineapple murabba, raw green mango and sour cream.
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
SAFFRON RICE$6.00
Basmati Rice with a little Spanish Saffron.
*Contains Dairy
More about ROOH
SPQR image

 

SPQR

1911 Fillmore st, san francisco

Avg 4.1 (6032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spiced Apple Cider Donuts$7.00
Seasonal Flavor, Spiced Sugar and filled with Apple Marmellata
Whole Fried Chicken 'Calabrese'$64.00
Our Fried Chicken 'Calabrese' Style with Honey and Calabrese Chili. Served with Panzanella Salad and Gremolata Potatoes.
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
More about SPQR
Mission Street Burgers image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mission Street Burgers

2323 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cheeseburger$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
Bacon Blue Burger$10.50
Bacon, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, onions and mayo
Seasoned Fries$3.50
Classic fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning
More about Mission Street Burgers
RICH TABLE image

 

RICH TABLE

Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sourdough Levain$7.00
Whole Loaf of our Sourdough Levain. *Limited Supplies
Bread & Butter$4.00
Slice of Sourdough Levain with side of House Cultured Butter
Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
More about RICH TABLE
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mission Burger$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
Cottage Pie$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
More about The Liberties
ABV image

HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup

Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Drifter (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
More about ABV
The Dark Horse Inn image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Chicken$15.00
House-smoked chicken breast with melted gruyere, roasted peppers, arugula & garlic aioli on a brioche roll.
The Burger$15.00
Grass-fed Angus patty with cheese, lettuce, pickles, pickled onions, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Fried chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce with arugula, pickled onions, and blue cheese dressing on a brioche roll.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Little Star Pizza image

PIZZA

Little Star Pizza

846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (3305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sm Mix Salad$9.95
mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette
Kid Pizza$4.25
Add 1 topping free of charge.
Chicken Wings$15.50
pound of baked spicy wings, baby carrots & blue cheese dressing
More about Little Star Pizza
Blue Plate image

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Roasted Salmon$32.00
fregola, escarole, orange-saffron broth, taggiascha olive tartar
Blue Plate Meatloaf$25.00
mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans
Fried Chicken$26.00
autumn greens, pomegranate, ricotta salata, smoked jalapeno buttermilk
More about Blue Plate
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco image

 

Jaranita Marina - San Francisco

3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HALF CHICKEN$24.20
World famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
EMP. Sampler$17.60
A tasting of our three empanadas.
Cebiche Classico$24.20
Our freshest catch of the day; marinated in a classic leche de tigre. Accompanied with Choclo corn on the cob, butter lettuce and sweet potatoes.
More about Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
Palio image

 

Palio

640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata di Pollo$19.00
Roasted Mary's organic chicken, pancetta gorgonzola dolce, frisee, red onion, radicchio, red wine vinaigrette
Insalata Romana$12.00
romaine, dates, goat cheese, shallots, parsley, balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Gamberi$19.00
Marinated Gulf prawns, mixed greens, fennel, radish, pistachio pesto
More about Palio
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
tri-tip sandwich$15.00
Kale + spinach shake$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts$6.00
More about Aracely Cafe
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine image

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2-Entree Combo Meal$14.49
Your choice of base + your choice of 2 of our Signature Dish Ready-to-go Entrees + your choice of side.
Beer-Battered French Fries (Side)$3.99
(Cooked to order in 7 minutes) 8oz served with ketchup
Adobosilog Breakfast Bowl$11.99
Breakfast bowl of chicken adobo served with garlic fried rice and scrambled eggs
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery image

 

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

100 Hooper Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2-pack of 7S Hand Sanitizer 750ml Bottle + 2 Pump Tops$17.99
* Made from a blend of Ethanol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, and sterile water.
* 99% Sterile grain-neutral base
* 80% ABV
* Kills 99.9% of all germs and bacteria
7S - Slo Flo Pilsner 6-pack$12.99
Slo Flo is our Czech-style pilsner that is crisp, refreshing and creamy. We call this beer Slo Flo because it is meant to be poured AND enjoyed slowly.
5.5%ABV
7S - Sparring with the Gull Hazy DIPA$15.00
Sparring with the Gull is a hazy double IPA that we loaded in the tanks and fed it some Kveik yeast and hopped the entire batch with cryo-Sabro hops, bringing a dose of dankness to the potential tropical treat on our hands!⠀

But we couldn't stop there! So we hopped one of the fermenters with Citra hops, and decided to hop the other tank with El Dorado. That's right, people: THIS IS A MIXED 4-PACK! Each 4pk features two cans of both variations, so you can decide which one you like better, or don't! Just drink it all up and revel in the fresh and juicy vibes! Is it the fresh OJ and pineapple from the Citra, or is it the creamy coconut and subtle mango-guava notes of the El Dorado that have got you all worked up? Don't beat yourself up, just enjoy them both! ⠀
More about The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
Horsefeather image

 

Horsefeather

528 Divisidero St, Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Tacos$17.00
4 slow braised pork tacos with fresh corn tortillas, house made salsa verde, and red onions.
(GF)
To go Utensils
Please select how many utensils you may need here
To Go Bag?
Please select if you would prefer a to go bag.
More about Horsefeather

