San Francisco bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in San Francisco
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Taquitos de papa (V)
|$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
|CEVICHE VERDE
|$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
|BURGER AND FRIES
|$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
Good Good Culture Club
3560 18th Street, SF
|Popular items
|Spring Peas
|$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
|Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken
|$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
|Butter Beans
|$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
|Denver
|$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|ELOTE
|$9.00
TASTY CORN GRILLED MEXICAN STREET STYLE. SMOTHERED IN GARLIC CHILI AIOLI. TOPPED WITH COTIJA, AND LIME.
"A CANTINA FAVORITE"
3 PER ORDER
|TORTA
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
|TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
HAMBURGERS
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The DIY Burger
|Basket of Garlic Fries
|$9.95
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
PSC Holiday Store
563 Ruger St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|CapaBunga Wine Cap
|$12.00
2 wine caps, any design.
CapaBunga is a reusable silicone cap that reseals a bottle of wine after you remove the cork. It’s made to resemble the bungs used to seal barrels during wine-making. Once you remove the cork and re-seal the bottle with a CapaBunga®, it is liquid tight and the open bottle can rest on its side or even upside down without leaking.
|NEGRONI
|$54.00
The Botanist Gin, Campari & Sweet Vermouth
|Cheese Vault
|$35.00
The Cheese Vault is a simple and reusable way to store your artisan cheese. Cheese experts agree that the worst possible way to store your cheese is the way we all do it – by wrapping it in plastic wrap. Cheese needs to “breathe” and eliminate excess moisture to maintain its flavor and delay molding just like in a cheese cave. Until now, the only recommended solution for proper cheese storage was to use disposable wrappers or bags.
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
|Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo
|$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco
|Popular items
|12" Lois
|$24.99
Mozzarella fior di latte, pepperoni, caramelized onions, fresh basil, hot honey
|12" Lorenzo's Combo
|$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, olive, mushroom, onion.
|House Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon.
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *
|$9.99
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
|CHIPS, SALSA, & GUAC *
|$8.50
Signature house-made chips, pico de gallo, and guacamole
|NACHOS *
|$11.25
Pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
TAPAS
Etcetera Wine Bar
795 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Mushroom Risotto
|$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
|Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
|Caprese
|$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
blush!
476 Castro St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Classic Ravioles
|$15.00
|Olive Mix
|$9.00
|Mixed Board
|$19.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES.
|$10.00
Sautéed tiger Prawn in a parsnip Cream, Wrapped between Two Layers of Thin, delicate Pasta Dough. Light Garlic Dressing and Fresh Mixed Herbs.
|COQ AU VIN.
|$24.00
Classic Bistro Dish. Marinated Chicken in Red Wine, then Braised Slowly for Two Hours. Served with mashed potato and spinach
|BLACK ANGUS BEEF FILET MIGNON.
|$39.00
Greater Omaha Farms, Served with Red Wine Sauce. White Truffle Oil and Pommes Landaises(cooked in Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon.)
Doesn't come with salad.
Outerlands
4001 Judah St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower Toast
|$14.00
Hummus, pickled carrot, feta, pea shoots. Vegetarian.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried egg, cheddar, aioli, arugula, house levain bun. Vegetarian.
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Cast iron grilled with garlic oil. Vegetarian.
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
The classic
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|NICK'S WAY CARNITAS *
|$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
|NICK'S WAY BAJA TACO *
|$7.75
Beer-battered fish in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, salsa roja, & baja sauce (lime salsa)
|NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA *
|$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
ROOH
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA
|$15.00
Lightly fried Cauliflower heads, citrus sour cream, chili peanut chutney.
*Contains Nuts
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
|JACKFRUIT TACOS
|$16.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with spiced jackfruit, pineapple murabba, raw green mango and sour cream.
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
|SAFFRON RICE
|$6.00
Basmati Rice with a little Spanish Saffron.
*Contains Dairy
SPQR
1911 Fillmore st, san francisco
|Popular items
|Spiced Apple Cider Donuts
|$7.00
Seasonal Flavor, Spiced Sugar and filled with Apple Marmellata
|Whole Fried Chicken 'Calabrese'
|$64.00
Our Fried Chicken 'Calabrese' Style with Honey and Calabrese Chili. Served with Panzanella Salad and Gremolata Potatoes.
|Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mission Street Burgers
2323 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Cheeseburger
|$8.95
American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce
|Bacon Blue Burger
|$10.50
Bacon, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, onions and mayo
|Seasoned Fries
|$3.50
Classic fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning
RICH TABLE
Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Sourdough Levain
|$7.00
Whole Loaf of our Sourdough Levain. *Limited Supplies
|Bread & Butter
|$4.00
Slice of Sourdough Levain with side of House Cultured Butter
|Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings
|$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Mission Burger
|$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
|Cottage Pie
|$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
HAMBURGERS
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
|Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)
|$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup
—
Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
|Drifter (Bottle of 3+)
|$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken
|$15.00
House-smoked chicken breast with melted gruyere, roasted peppers, arugula & garlic aioli on a brioche roll.
|The Burger
|$15.00
Grass-fed Angus patty with cheese, lettuce, pickles, pickled onions, and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce with arugula, pickled onions, and blue cheese dressing on a brioche roll.
PIZZA
Little Star Pizza
846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Sm Mix Salad
|$9.95
mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette
|Kid Pizza
|$4.25
Add 1 topping free of charge.
|Chicken Wings
|$15.50
pound of baked spicy wings, baby carrots & blue cheese dressing
SALADS
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$32.00
fregola, escarole, orange-saffron broth, taggiascha olive tartar
|Blue Plate Meatloaf
|$25.00
mashed potatoes, blue lake green beans
|Fried Chicken
|$26.00
autumn greens, pomegranate, ricotta salata, smoked jalapeno buttermilk
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|HALF CHICKEN
|$24.20
World famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
|EMP. Sampler
|$17.60
A tasting of our three empanadas.
|Cebiche Classico
|$24.20
Our freshest catch of the day; marinated in a classic leche de tigre. Accompanied with Choclo corn on the cob, butter lettuce and sweet potatoes.
Palio
640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Insalata di Pollo
|$19.00
Roasted Mary's organic chicken, pancetta gorgonzola dolce, frisee, red onion, radicchio, red wine vinaigrette
|Insalata Romana
|$12.00
romaine, dates, goat cheese, shallots, parsley, balsamic vinaigrette
|Insalata Gamberi
|$19.00
Marinated Gulf prawns, mixed greens, fennel, radish, pistachio pesto
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe
401 13th street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|tri-tip sandwich
|$15.00
|Kale + spinach shake
|$6.00
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Popular items
|2-Entree Combo Meal
|$14.49
Your choice of base + your choice of 2 of our Signature Dish Ready-to-go Entrees + your choice of side.
|Beer-Battered French Fries (Side)
|$3.99
(Cooked to order in 7 minutes) 8oz served with ketchup
|Adobosilog Breakfast Bowl
|$11.99
Breakfast bowl of chicken adobo served with garlic fried rice and scrambled eggs
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
100 Hooper Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|2-pack of 7S Hand Sanitizer 750ml Bottle + 2 Pump Tops
|$17.99
* Made from a blend of Ethanol, Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, and sterile water.
* 99% Sterile grain-neutral base
* 80% ABV
* Kills 99.9% of all germs and bacteria
|7S - Slo Flo Pilsner 6-pack
|$12.99
Slo Flo is our Czech-style pilsner that is crisp, refreshing and creamy. We call this beer Slo Flo because it is meant to be poured AND enjoyed slowly.
5.5%ABV
|7S - Sparring with the Gull Hazy DIPA
|$15.00
Sparring with the Gull is a hazy double IPA that we loaded in the tanks and fed it some Kveik yeast and hopped the entire batch with cryo-Sabro hops, bringing a dose of dankness to the potential tropical treat on our hands!⠀
⠀
But we couldn't stop there! So we hopped one of the fermenters with Citra hops, and decided to hop the other tank with El Dorado. That's right, people: THIS IS A MIXED 4-PACK! Each 4pk features two cans of both variations, so you can decide which one you like better, or don't! Just drink it all up and revel in the fresh and juicy vibes! Is it the fresh OJ and pineapple from the Citra, or is it the creamy coconut and subtle mango-guava notes of the El Dorado that have got you all worked up? Don't beat yourself up, just enjoy them both! ⠀
Horsefeather
528 Divisidero St, Francisco
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$17.00
4 slow braised pork tacos with fresh corn tortillas, house made salsa verde, and red onions.
(GF)
|To go Utensils
Please select how many utensils you may need here
|To Go Bag?
Please select if you would prefer a to go bag.